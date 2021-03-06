India vs England: Virat Kohli names India's 'most bankable player over the years'
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showcased why he is one of the best bowlers in the world at the moment. In Australia last month, the right-arm bowler picked 12 wickets in 3 Tests at an average of 28.83, becoming the highest-wicket-taker among the spinners in the series. He also contributed with the bat, stitching a solid partnership on the final day of the Sydney Test with Hanuma Vihari to save the match for India.
Ashwin continued in the same vein of form in the series against England as he picked 32 wickets in 4 Tests in the series, and also contributed with a sensational hundred in his homeground in the 2nd Test in Chennai.
Ashwin picked his 30th fifer on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England as India won the contest by an innings and 25 runs to win the series 3-1. After the match, India captain Virat Kohli described him as one of the best players of the team in the series.
"The comeback in Chennai pleased me the most. The first game was an aberration and England outplayed us. The toss played a crucial role and the bowlers weren't in the contest. We bowled and fielded with more intensity and so the comeback was very heartening," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"Rohit's knock was the defining moment in Chennai, and Ashwin has been our most bankable player over the years so they have been our best players this series," the India skipper added.
Meanwhile, with the win, India reached the World Test Championship final, and Ashwin said that it is like a World Cup final for him. "The fact that we qualified for the WTC final is very important. Beating Australia in Australia has to be the pinnacle, but with the context - being in the WTC final is not a joke - this means a lot to us. WTC final is as good as WC final," Ashwin said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
