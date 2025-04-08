Virat Kohli seethes with anger, recreates Rahul Dravid’s infamous act after Yash Dayal, Jitesh Sharma collide

Virat Kohli expressed his frustration and threw his cap in anger after witnessing his teammates commit a glaring mistake to give Suryakumar Yadav a lifeline during the high-octane Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash. The result went in RCB's favour, but Kohli's emotions got the better of him during the match when Yash Dayal and Jitesh Sharma made a mess of the catch. Virat Kohli throws his cap in anger against MI.(X Images)

It was the second ball of the 12th over, and Dayal delivered a slower delivery in the quest to outsmart Suryakumar. He managed to do it but wasn't able to claim his scalp on that ball. Surya got an edge on it as it went high in the air, and Dayal and wicketkeeper Jitesh made their attempts at the catch. However, the two collided in the middle due to poor communication, as a result, Surya survived it. Former RCB skipper Kohli witnessed it closely and was frustrated by his teammates' efforts as he also threw his cap on the ground.

The video went viral on social media, and some fans even compared Kohli's action to Rahul Dravid, who also threw his cap in the past while he was the coach of Rajasthan Royals. It was way back in 2014 when the world saw a rare instance of Dravid losing his calm when his team lost to Mumbai Indians in 14.4 overs to get knocked out of the playoffs race.

Yash Dayal redeems himself to dismiss SKY

Meanwhile, Dayal redeemed himself quickly on the last ball of the over and got the better of Surya, as this time, Liam Livingstone made no error in grabbing a regulation catch. It was an off day for Surya with the bat as he looked sluggish during his 26-ball 28, which dented MI's tall chase at Wankhede Stadium.

Skipper Rajat Patidar (64 runs off 32 balls) was named Player of the Match after his team's 12-run win, and he dedicated the award to his bowling unit for controlling a star-studded batting unit in such batter-friendly conditions in Mumbai.

“That was a really amazing match. the way the bowlers have shown courage, it was amazing. To be honest, this award goes to the bowling unit because it is not easy to stop a batting unit on this ground, so the credit goes to them. The way the fast bowlers executed their plans was great. The way Krunal has bowled is amazing. In the last over, it was not easy, I think the way he has bowled and the courage he has shown is amazing,” Patidar said in the post-match presentation.