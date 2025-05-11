Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli shown no mercy as Test retirement call timing gets crushing verdict by County Championship

ByHT Sports Desk
May 11, 2025 11:05 AM IST

The timing of the retirement decision was ridiculed as Virat Kohli received a crushing verdict

Virat Kohli took world cricket by surprise on Saturday as media reports revealed that he told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to draw curtains on his Test career. However, the timing of the decision was ridiculed as Kohli not only received a crushing verdict but was also subtly accused of being afraid of facing the England pace-bowling line-up.

Virat Kohli wants to retire from Test cricket ahead of England tour(AFP)
Virat Kohli wants to retire from Test cricket ahead of England tour(AFP)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the official handle of the County Championship, took a brutal dig at Kohli upon sharing a ten-second clip of England fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue's wickets during the domestic tournament in England. The video was captioned: “We don't blame you, Virat.”

Kohli told BCCI his decision a month back

Media reports revealed Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of the series in England only on Saturday. He communicated his desire to the BCCI almost a month ago. If it does transpire, the 36-year-old will draw curtains on his career, which spanned 14 years and comprised 123 appearances, with just 770 runs shy of the 10,000-run mark. However, the last four years haven't quite been fruitful for Kohli, who managed just 2028 runs at 30.72 in 69 innings, with just three tons.

Subsequent reports suggested that the BCCI is keen to reverse Kohli's decision, especially since Rohit Sharma called time on his Test career on May 7, leaving the selectors to pick a new captain for the crucial England tour. In fact, a "highly influential person", who is a former BCCI official, is set to have a word with Kohli ahead of the squad announcement for the series, and BCCI is optimistic of the former captain being on the flight to England later this month.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli shown no mercy as Test retirement call timing gets crushing verdict by County Championship
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On