Virat Kohli shown no mercy as Test retirement call timing gets crushing verdict by County Championship

Virat Kohli took world cricket by surprise on Saturday as media reports revealed that he told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to draw curtains on his Test career. However, the timing of the decision was ridiculed as Kohli not only received a crushing verdict but was also subtly accused of being afraid of facing the England pace-bowling line-up. Virat Kohli wants to retire from Test cricket ahead of England tour(AFP)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the official handle of the County Championship, took a brutal dig at Kohli upon sharing a ten-second clip of England fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue's wickets during the domestic tournament in England. The video was captioned: “We don't blame you, Virat.”

Kohli told BCCI his decision a month back

Media reports revealed Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket ahead of the series in England only on Saturday. He communicated his desire to the BCCI almost a month ago. If it does transpire, the 36-year-old will draw curtains on his career, which spanned 14 years and comprised 123 appearances, with just 770 runs shy of the 10,000-run mark. However, the last four years haven't quite been fruitful for Kohli, who managed just 2028 runs at 30.72 in 69 innings, with just three tons.

Subsequent reports suggested that the BCCI is keen to reverse Kohli's decision, especially since Rohit Sharma called time on his Test career on May 7, leaving the selectors to pick a new captain for the crucial England tour. In fact, a "highly influential person", who is a former BCCI official, is set to have a word with Kohli ahead of the squad announcement for the series, and BCCI is optimistic of the former captain being on the flight to England later this month.