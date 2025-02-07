Virat Kohli shows his strapped knee as India batter's larger-than-life gestures amuse Kevin Pietersen after 1st ODI

India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli was forced to sit out of the first ODI against England in Nagpur due to a knee injury. Despite missing his first international game since January 2022, Kohli remained an active presence, passionately supporting his teammates from the dugout as India secured a comfortable four-wicket victory. Virat Kohli talks to Kevin Pietersen after the 1st ODI(X)

While India’s on-field performance dominated headlines, a lighthearted moment involving Kohli and former England captain Kevin Pietersen also caught the fans’ attention. A video circulating on social media showed the two engaging in an animated conversation, with Pietersen bursting into laughter at Kohli’s antics.

Kohli also seemingly showed Pietersen his injury, pointing towards his knee.

Watch:

Despite missing their star batter, India successfully chased down England’s target of 249 runs with ease. Shubman Gill led the charge with a fluent 87 off 96 balls, forging crucial partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52).

The trio’s contributions ensured India romped home with more than 11 overs to spare, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

On the bowling front, debutant Harshit Rana made an instant impact, dismissing Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone. The experienced Mohammed Shami also shone on his return, sending Brydon Carse back to the pavilion.

Among spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picked up a wicket each, while Ravindra Jadeja delivered a standout performance with figures of 3-26 in nine overs.

Kohli’s absence from the opener had raised concerns, but there’s good news for Indian fans. After the match, vice-captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the batting stalwart is expected to be fit for the second ODI in Cuttack on February 11.

Although Kohli had participated in pre-match drills in Nagpur, his restricted movement hinted that he was not at full fitness.

With India eyeing a series win, Kohli’s potential return is a significant boost. Fans will be eager to see the legendary batter back in action as the team continues its preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy.