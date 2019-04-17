Virat Kohli sports a new avatar, posts picture in a turban

Royal Challengers Bangalore may not be enjoying the best of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season but that has not stopped skipper Virat Kohli from entertaining his fans on the social media.

Kohli sported a new avatar on Wednesday as he wore a Punjabi attire and donning a turban, the Indian cricket team captain greeted everyone on Twitter. “Sat Shri Akal saarreyaan nu! 🙏🏼,” he posted.

Sat Shri Akal saarreyaan nu! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/KWMACuCzuQ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 17, 2019

RCB have won just one out of their eight matches this season with the only victory coming against Kings XI Punjab. However, in their last match, they once again slumped to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians.

“We just have to enjoy ourselves, play the way we did in the last two games. Need to keep our composure under pressure. Need to take half-chances,” Kohli said after their loss against Mumbai Indians.

Kohli has scored 278 runs from eight matches at an average of 34.75 but RCB have suffered seven defeats in eight matches to be all but out of contention for a playoff berth. In their next match, RCB will be playing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

“He’s (Kohli) an international superstar. I think playing for RCB is a lot of different than playing for India,” Ferguson, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, said ahead of their match.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 21:38 IST