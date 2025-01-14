Virat Kohli spotted in Mumbai returning from Alibaug as Ranji Trophy comeback chances intensify

Virat Kohli on Tuesday was spotted at the Gateway of India jetty in Mumbai as he returned from his Alibaug farmhouse amid increasing speculation over his potential return to the Ranji Trophy. Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also spotted at the jetty on Monday. DDCA secretary Ashok Sharma has said that Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been named in Delhi's probables for their upcoming Ranji Trophy matches(Twitter)

In videos circulating on social media, Kohli can be seen walking up the steps of the jetty and getting inside a car. The 36-year-old former India captain's form in red-ball cricket has been under the spotlight, with dwindling returns in recent years bringing his place in the Indian team under the scanner. This only increased after India's rather forgettable run in the 2024/25 Test season, with Kohli adding just 90 more runs in the five-match series against Australia after scoring a century in the second innings of the first Test. Kohli finished 2024 with an average of 24.52 in 10 Test matches, scoring 417 runs with one century and half-century each.

Kohli named among probables for Delhi's next Ranji Trophy matches

Kohli's failures in Australia led to increased calls for him to return to domestic cricket to iron out his weakness outside the off stump which Australia exploited to the full. It has now emerged that the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Ashok Sharma has asked for the former India captain and Rishabh Pant to make themselves available for Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy matches.

Notably, India captain Rohit Sharma was spotted practising with Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team at the Wankhede Stadium, although he is yet to confirm his participation in the side's home game against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.

“Both Virat and Rishabh’s names are in the probable list. The Ranji Trophy camp is underway. Virat should take inspiration from the Mumbai cricketers and play for Delhi in domestic cricket, whenever he is available," Anil Sharma is quoted as saying by the Indian Express. “See in Mumbai, there has always been a culture where their India players turn up for Ranji matches whenever available. It is missing in the North, especially in Delhi." Delhi face Saurashtra in Rajkot on January 23 and then play Railways at home on January 30.