Virat Kohli steals the limelight as he, Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir reach Kanpur for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Team India players have started reaching Kanpur for the second Test match against Bangladesh, which will begin on September 27. Senior India batter Virat Kohli travelled from Chennai to Kanpur alongside young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and head coach Gautam Gambhir as the trio arrived at the airport. Several videos of their arrival in Kanpur went viral on social media, as Kohli grabbed the limelight on X, formerly known as Twitter. The trio was surrounded by security officials at the airport. Kanpur: India's Virat Kohli arrives at the hotel ahead of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Gambhir's coaching stint in Test cricket started on an impressive note. India dominated Bangladesh in Chennai with a 280-run win, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pant, who donned the Indian team whites after over 600 days post his horrific car accident, made a sensational comeback in Test with a counter-attacking century in the second innings against Bangladesh. Everyone was eager to see him back in Test cricket - a format where he became a force to reckon with before the car accident. It seems like nothing changed for him in terms of batting in Test cricket, as he owned the stage in India's second innings with a brilliant century.

Pant struck a fluent 109 off 128 balls, lacing his innings with 13 fours and four sixes. Speaking about his return, Pant admitted that he was nervous, but the fire inside him to make a mark made it happen.

"I was very nervous. I was very jittery, but there was some fire inside that I wanted to make it happen, and eventually, I did it, and I'm happy," he added.

Virat Kohli fails to impress in Chennai

On the other hand, Kohli had a flop outings in both innings and registered low scores of 6 and 17. He went out edging an outside-off delivery in the first innings, which was one of his weaknesses in red-ball cricket. While he had a brain-fade moment in the second innings when he decided not to take the review after giving out LBW, but the TV replay showed a big spike on the Snickometer while the ball passed his bat.

The All India Selection Committee has decided to retain the squad from the first Test for the Kanpur clash where India will look to complete 2-0 whitewash over Bangladesh who failed to put up a fight with the bat in Chennai.