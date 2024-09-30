Virat Kohli stranded in middle of pitch by Pant, gets a hug after lucky run-out escape; Rohit reacts from dressing room

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli survived a bizarre run-out dismissal after Rishabh Pant left him stranded in the middle of the pitch in the third session on Day 4 of the second Test in Kanpur. Kohli was lucky to survive as the Bangladesh pacer missed the simplest of run-outs. Rishabh Pant leaves Virat Kohli stranded in the middle of pitch, and later hugs him after a lucky run-out escape.(X Images)

It was the first ball of the 18th over in India's innings, and Kohli went for a drive but only managed to under-edge the ball. The two Indian batters made bride eye contact and tried to steal a run there, but Pant stopped after a couple of steps and left Kohli stranded in the middle of the pitch, which stunned the latter. Khalel went for an underarm throw on his follow-through and missed the three stumps, which left everyone stunned in the Bangladesh camp. Kohli quickly returned to the crease after Khalel's poor throw and starred at Pant at the non-striker's end. The wicketkeeper batter quickly went to Virat Kohli and hugged him, apologising for the blunder which could have caused the former skipper his wicket.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was also in disbelief after witnessing the massive mix-up in the middle as his reaction from the dugout went viral.

India register fastest 50, 100, 150 and 200

Meanwhile, the Indian batters entered the ground on Day 4 with a mission to give the team a chance to win the rain-affected match. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went berserk at the top of the order and smashed the Bangladesh bowlers all around the park to register the fastest half-century in Test cricket - 3 overs. Rohit, who smashed three sixes, was dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on 23, but Yashasvi continued his onslaught and smashed 72 runs off 51 balls. His innings, which contained 12 fours and two sixes, was cut short by Hasan Mahmud. India also registered the records of fastest team 100 (10.1 overs), 150 (21.1 overs) and 200 (28.1 overs) in Test cricket in the innings as the new batters also played with a positive intent right from the first ball.

Earlier, Bangladesh were bundled out for 233 in their first innings, built around Mominul Haque's patient hundred.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah (3/50) accounted for three batters, further establishing his brilliance, while his pace colleagues Mohammed Siraj (2/57) and Akash Deep (2/43) scalped two batters each.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45) got rid of legendary Shakib Al Hasan, probably playing his last Test.