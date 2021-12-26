Virat Kohli surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin to script big Indian record in Test cricket during Centurion opener

Indian Test captain Virat Kohli scripted a huge record for his country in Test cricket during the opening Test of the three-match series against South Africa on Sunday in Centurion. Kohli scripted the feat with facing a single ball in the Test match.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first under the cloudy conditions at the SuperSport Park, Kohli became the Indian skipper with most wins in a toss in Test cricket, surpassing former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin.

This was Kohli's 30th toss win as an Indian Test skipper and in previous 29 Tests the 33-year-old won the toss, India won 23 games.

"We will bat first. Runs on the board playing away home has been our strength. The pitch tends to quicken up here on Day 2-3," said Kohli after opting to bat first.

India picked five batters for the opening Test, opting for Ajinkya Rahane over Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari while resting Ishant Sharma as well.

“Our success away from home started from the series we played here last time. Very challenging place to play. South African unit is always strong and they know the conditions. The prep has been wonderful. Quite lucky to get the centre-wicket for practice,” Kohli added.

South Africa, on the other hand, handed Marco Jansen his debut cap.

"Nice and relaxed and looking forward to what is going to be a brilliant Test series. We had a good week's camp in Johannesburg. We are prepared as best as we could. There's a debutant in Marco Jansen. Tall left-arm bowler who bowled well against India A. Mulder as all-rounder. Kesh is our spinner. KG, Lungi and Marco are the pacers.," said Dean Elgar.