Video of Virat Kohli's doppelganger mobbed by fans for selfies in Ayodhya goes viral

Did Virat Kohli attend the Ram Temple event in Ayodhya? Or did the former India skipper practise in Hyderabad for the England Test series? Kohli remained the talk of the town on Monday as the consecration event at Ram temple was held in a grand ceremony in Ayodhya. Though Kohli didn't attend the special event, his lookalike garnered the attention of netizens in Ayodhya. Kohli's doppelganger was mobbed by fans for selfies in Ayodhya(X-AFP)

The impersonator received a rousing reception upon reaching Ayodhya. Donning the Indian cricket team's jersey, Kohli's lookalike was mobbed by Team India fans after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. A video of Team India fans storming into the street to catch a glimpse of Kohli's lookalike was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Duplicate Virat Kohli at Ayodhya. People going crazy after seeing Duplicate Virat Kohli," a fan captioned his post on social media.

Video of Kohli's doppelganger mobbed by fans in Ayodhya goes viral

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former India skipper Amil Kumble, batting icon Mithali Raj and ex-fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad attended the grand consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Happy to be at the new Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Its astounding architecture is set to impress anyone who pays a visit. Glad to have received Shri Ram’s blessings," Tendulkar said after attending the event. Former India skipper Kohli and two-time World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni were also invited to the consecration ceremony.