Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma, CSK vs KKR headlines IPL Rivalry Week: Five high-voltage contests set to shape title race

Now, with ‘Rivalry Week’ on JioStar around the corner, some of the most celebrated teams are set to lock horns in iconic contests that could define the tone for a blockbuster second half of the season. Here are five reasons why ‘Rivalry Week’ promises unmissable action for fans.

The 2026 edition of the TATA IPL is heating up, with teams gradually settling on their best XIs and gaining a better understanding of their home conditions as the tournament progresses. Two weeks in, Rajasthan Royals , Royal Challengers Bengaluru , Punjab Kings , and Delhi Capitals look the most settled in terms of balance, squad depth, and players delivering consistently.

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Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (April 12) There could not be a bigger fixture to kick off ‘Rivalry Week’. Two of India’s modern icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, now seen in just one format in India colours, go head-to-head once again. The last time MI faced RCB, both were still active Test cricketers. Add to that the subplot and battle of the Pandya brothers, Hardik vs Krunal, and it only elevates the contest.

Another interesting match-up is the battle of the GOATs, with Kohli facing the guile and firepower of Jasprit Bumrah. While MI lead the overall head-to-head 19–15, RCB have had the upper hand in recent meetings and, on current form, the defending champions will be keen to make it three wins in the last four against a star-studded MI line-up.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 14) A rivalry shaped by title-denying moments, KKR halted CSK’s bid for a hat-trick in 2012, while CSK returned the favour in 2021. In recent years, this fixture has also been defined by personnel crossover, with former CSK players like Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, and others representing KKR, alongside familiar faces in the support staff such as Dwayne Bravo and Shane Watson. CSK won all three contests in 2021, but since IPL 2022, the head-to-head stands evenly poised at 3–3, with both teams sharing the spoils.

With both of them currently near the bottom of the table, this clash is not just about points, but also about gaining the upper hand in an evenly matched rivalry in recent years.

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings (April 16) This fixture is often remembered for the iconic double Super Over clash in the 2020 edition. There have been several notable overlaps between the two sides over the years, from Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan to Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and more recently Nehal Wadhera. One name that adds an interesting layer is Shreyas Iyer, a Mumbaikar, closely tied to both Mumbai as a city and PBKS as a side.

While he has never represented MI in the TATA IPL, his impact for PBKS last season was significant, playing a key role in knocking out the five-time champions. With the head-to-head evenly poised at 17-17, this clash on April 16 promises another gripping chapter.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals (April 18) From growing up as a West Delhi boy to becoming the face of RCB, this fixture has evolved into a rivalry, with Virat Kohli at its heart due to his connections between both cities. But last season added a new layer: KL Rahul with that ‘Kantara’ celebration, marking his territory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, injected fresh intensity into the rivalry.

Both teams have consistently featured in the top half of the table in recent years, leading to closely fought contests. RCB hold a 20-12 head-to-head advantage, but with the clash being in Bengaluru first up, Rahul will once again be under the spotlight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings (April 18) This Southern Rivalry traces back to the 2018 final, where CSK outclassed SRH to lift the title. However, in recent seasons, the tide seems to have turned. While CSK are navigating a transition phase, SRH have emerged as one of the most explosive sides, powered by a fearless batting unit.

CSK still hold a commanding 15–7 head-to-head advantage, but SRH have won the last two encounters. Over the last four seasons, it’s been a deadlock at three wins and three losses against each other. On current form, CSK will need to raise their game to counter SRH’s high-powered batting, especially on a typically flat Hyderabad surface.