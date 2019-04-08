Virat Kohli ‘wanted to meet’ this England woman cricketer 5 years ago

Virat Kohli is perhaps the finest batsman across all format of cricket today and has been leading Team India from the front. The Indian captain married his sweetheart, actress Anushka Sharma, in 2017 after several years of courtship.

In a blast from the past Tweet, England woman cricketer Kate Cross revealed the name of her teammate, whom Kohli ‘wanted to meet’ 5 years ago. “5 years ago since @imVkohli wanted to meet you @Sarah_Taylor30!!” wrote Cross.

Sarah Taylor, a wicket-keeper batswoman, has been a mainstay of the England’s women’s team for years now. She has played 121 ODIs and 89 T20Is for England and was also part of the team that won the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup.

Taylor responded to the tweet by saying, “One of the more bizarre wake up calls I’ve ever had .”

One of the more bizarre wake up calls I've ever had 🤣. #5ambreakfast — Sarah Taylor (@Sarah_Taylor30) April 7, 2019

Taylor averages over 39 in ODIs with seven centuries and 19 half-centuries under her belt. She recently played against India during her team’s ODI tour in February 2019

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 19:26 IST