Virat Kohli was consulted before retirement U-turn question; broadcaster proceeded only after taking his permission

Following India’s second home Test series whitewash in 12 months, murmurs emerged that the BCCI was considering asking Virat Kohli to reconsider his retirement from the format. Although the board dismissed the rumours, the broadcaster still slipped the question into the presentation ceremony in Ranchi after the first ODI against South Africa on Sunday. The broadcaster later revealed that he had checked with Kohli beforehand before asking it. Virat Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi on Sunday

In MS Dhoni's hometown, Kohli carved out a match-winning performance with his knock of 135 runs that helped India script a 17-run win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. It was his 52nd career ODI century, as he strengthened his hold at the top spot in the all-time list, his third at the venue, and first since February. It was also his second consecutive fifty-plus score after his valiant knock in Sydney against Australia in October.

As Kohli collected his 44th career Player of the Match award in the format, Indian commentator and broadcaster Harsha Bhogle asked him he is going to play just one form of the game in the future too. Kohli smiled and replied, “Yes, and that’s how it’s always going to be. I’m just playing one form of the game," thus putting an end to all the speculations.

That very moment went viral on social media. One of the users, in fact, reckoned Bhogle had caught Kohli off guard with that question. But the former clarified on social media that he had already checked with the former India captain before asking him about the comeback in the presentation ceremony.

“Felt you slightly caught him off guard with that “you’ll only play single format” comment. But overall enjoyed the conversation,” asked a social media user.

Bhogle replied: “I had asked him before if he would be comfortable if I slipped that in..…”

Earlier on Sunday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia firmly dismissed the rumours, stating that the board has had no discussions with Kohli.

“What’s being said about Virat Kohli is just a rumour. There has been no conversation with Kohli about this. Do not give weight to rumours. Nothing of that sort has happened,” Saikia told AajTak.