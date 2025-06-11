‘Virat Kohli was unbelievable in helping me out’: England's Jacob Bethell credits RCB days for overall growth

21-year-old Englishman Jacob Bethell has had a memorable last 12 months, making his international debut across all three formats since September 2024. To add the cherry on top at the end of his first year at the highest level of cricket, Bethell was also rewarded with silverware in his very first attempt in the IPL, as he helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title this year. Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell during a partnership for RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.(PTI)

While Bethell missed the playoffs due to international duty, his importance was seen as he stepped in for countryman Phil Salt while the latter was battling an illness midway through the league stage of the tournament. Bethell impressed in his two appearances, including a blazing half-century against CSK, which included a 97-run partnership opening the batting alongside Virat Kohli.

Speaking to Sky Cricket about his experience in the RCB dressing room, Bethell had nothing but positive memories of his time with the team. Just having access to a player of Kohli’s quality was something Bethell took a lot away from, saying: “It’s been great. [Virat] was unbelievable with helping me out, and even just the things he didn’t say to me personally, but just watching how he goes about training and how he approaches things.”

Bethell takes learnings from Kohli the chasemaster

“Especially like chasing in a T20 game. That was unbelievable to watch and unbelievable to see first hand, just how easily he is able to shift up and down the gears and is able to template an innings depending on what is needed,” said the young Englishman about watching a cricketer at the very opposite end of his career.

Bethell, who is one of the shining talents in English cricket, has already played some glorious knocks across all three formats, including an impressive 82 against West Indies the day of RCB’s Qualifier 1 win against PBKS, who they would go on to beat in the final to lift the trophy.

The southpaw batting all-rounder will be a key part of England’s plans against India in the upcoming five-match Test series, likely to bat at number three, and will be looking to have a statement series against strong opposition, with or without Virat Kohli in the team.