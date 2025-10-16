Virat Kohli went after 'lazy buggers' in the Indian team; was ready to 'punch' his own players, needed to be calmed down

It's uncharacteristic to see how much Virat Kohli has mellowed over the years. From being a brash and arrogant youngster to now possessing a calm and composed demeanour, it's almost as if the 20-year-old Virat has lost in transition in front of the 36-year-old, matured Indian legend. In his pomp, Virat was unstoppable – be it with the bat or with his shenanigans. Even today, when videos from the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy or the one immediately next Down Under emerge, Kohli's visuals, from those two series in particular, bring back fond memories. As a captain, he was ruthless, often barbaric. And forget the opposition, Kohli didn't even spare his own players, showing no mercy to them when the competition was cut-throat. Virat Kohli was ruthless in his approach(BCCI)

No one has witnessed Kohli's harsh tactics – albeit for a better cause, which was the betterment of the team – than his coach, Ravi Shastri. Together, the Kohli-Shastri pair elevated Indian cricket to unprecedented heights. The introduction of the Yo-Yo test is talked about even today, marking the beginning of a new era where player fitness became the benchmark to qualify for a place in the Indian team. Any time a player was found guilty of not meeting expectations, all hell was going to break loose.

"He would show them up otherwise. Because if you're running between the wicket, and if you’re a lazy bugger, you will soon find out. If you are looking for a second run and if you're panting, and if he's looking for a third and you're yet to complete the second, immediately the message would be 'get to that bloody gym and start training, and get fitter'," Shastri said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

Virat Kohli didn't shy away from 'punching' players

Under Kohli, India achieved some incredible things in world cricket. They beat Australia in Australia in a Test series for the first time ever and won the ICC Test mace for five straight years in a row. Yes, India may have never won an ICC trophy under him, but the fact that they finally did it twice in nine months owes a lot to the contributions made by Kohli. All that wouldn't have been possible without the fire in his eyes. Shastri recalled several instances when Kohli would not hesitate in having a go at his own batters when they got out after making a mistake, needing intervention from the head coach.

"At times, I had to calm him down. If a wicket went down, he would jump out of his seat. I would say, 'Calm down. Let him cross half-way at least. Don't meet him when he's just 10 yards away from the stumps, you know. Come near the boundary line, then cross him'. He was like a cat on a hot tin roof, ready to get out there and punch him. That's Virat for you," added Shastri.