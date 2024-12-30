'Kohli will play another 3-4 years. But for Rohit Sharma...': Ravi Shastri's blunt verdict amid retirement rumours

When veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement after the end of the Brisbane Test against Australia earlier this month, reports in the media hinted that there would be a few more retirements during or after the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. It soon sparked rumours that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom have been struggling in the ongoing contest, will be the ones to follow Ashwin's steps, thus marking an end of an outstanding era in Indian cricket history. The speculations peaked on Monday after both incurred a double failure in Melbourne, but former India coach Ravi Shastri gave contrasting verdicts on the two senior batters. Ravi Shastri has his say on retirement rumours on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Rohit's woeful run on the tour of Australia continued on Day 5 of the fourth Test match as the India captain was dismissed for 9 off 40 in India's chase of 340 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 37-year-old, hence, amassed just 31 runs in five innings, with an average of just 6.20, the worst ever for a visiting skipper in a series in Australia. It was also part of his forgettable stretch in the format since September, where he managed only 164 runs at an average just tick over 10.

Kohli, on the other hand, did ramp up a century in Perth, which sparked hopes of a comeback after a lean patch in the home series against New Zealand in early November. However, the 36-year-old managed scores of 7, 11, 3, 36 and 5 in the subsequent five innings.

Amid the downfall in performance from the two stalwarts of Indian cricket, Shastri, speaking to the broadcasters on Day 5 of the fourth Test reckoned while Kohli still has it in him to continue his Test career for another World Test Championship cycle, it might be time for Rohit to call it a day.

“I think Virat will play for some time. Forget the way he got out, or whatever. I think he'll play for another three or four years. As far as Rohit is concerned, it's a call. At the top of the order, you know, just feel the footwork isn't the same. He's probably at times, late in meeting the ball so it's his call at the end of the series,” Shastri said.

'Even modern-day Bradman has issues'

The primary concern around Kohli's form has been the re-emergence of his vulnerability against the deliveries outside the off stump. The former India captain has been dismissed six of the seven times against the variety in the ongoing series. However, Shastri remained unfazed and rather believed he batted better in the MCG Test.

"Seems like he's the modern Bradman, but even he has trouble with his line just outside of stump," said former England cricketer Mark Nicholas during Lunch break on Day 5.

Shastri added: "Australia have been relentless. They pegged away there. They tested his patience. You know, he left a lot of balls. I still believe the way he's batted in this Test match, apart from the dismissals, he's looked good. The time will come but I mean the bowling was extremely good and it's start swinging the ball in. Once Starc starts swinging it into the right handers at 140ks, then it, then it becomes difficult. But you can see the mode of dismissals pretty much the same. The temptation is there outside the off stump to go for the moving cover drive. You know, he, he couldn't resist. And that's something, you know, you'll have to think about in the future."