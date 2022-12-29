'Virat Kohli would want to continue in India's T20 side': Sanjay Manjrekar on why former captain will 'face pressure'

Virat Kohli was among the senior India players who were not included in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, leading to speculation around whether he will continue to have a place in the format. While Kohli returned to form in the shortest format after an alarming dip over the past couple of years in the second half of 2022, the 34-year-old, alongwith captain Rohit Sharma, was not included in the Indian team for the Sri Lanka T20Is.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar says that this may only be a case of India wanting to give Kohli more time in ODIs with the ODI World Cup coming up next year. However, he also said that Kohli will always be under pressure from players who are getting chances to play in his place.

“Virat Kohli had a pretty good World Cup,” said Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo. "I would have liked him to play as much international cricket as possible, just to be amongst the runs, hitting the ball virtually every week and be prepared for the match situation is a good thing. The thing is Virat Kohli will now constantly face pressure from others who are getting opportunities in his place."

"We have seen what the young players have done like Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson when they've got the opportunity. So, yes, Virat Kohli is still very much in the plans after the World Cup he had and I'm sure he wants to keep being a member in the T20 side."

Manjrekar said that Test and ODIs is where Kohli has been the most consistent over the years. "Since this is 2023, the World Cup year, I guess India are looking to give him more one-day time and one-day cricket is a great format to get back into form. That is where Virat Kohli has shown he is an all-time great in the way he has played over the years, the consistency, and the match-winning ability.

"Test and one-day cricket has been his two greatest formats. So, somewhere, the selectors are looking at Kohli and saying, 'Let's get you to play more of 50-overs cricket.'"

