Virat Kohli's batting woes addressed by ex-India batting coach Bangar ahead of 4th Test: ‘Wait for the bowler… do not…’

Rain came to India's rescue in the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane, as both sides settled for a draw on the final day. The result was good news for India, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 level at 1-1 and with two more matches remaining. Ahead of the fourth Test in Melbourne, Gautam Gambhir and his support staff will hope to solve India's batting struggles. India's Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on day three of the third cricket Test vs Australia.(AP)

The Indian batters once again disappointed in Brisbane, and were in poor form. In response to Australia's first innings total of 445, India managed to post 260. Considering the display of their batters, even 260 seemed like an overachievement. The first innings saw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (4), Shubman Gill (1), Virat Kohli (3), Rishabh Pant (9) and Rohit Sharma (10) depart cheaply.

It was only knocks by KL Rahul (84) and Ravindra Jadeja (77), which saved India's pride. In the second innings, Australia declared for 89/7, setting a target of 275 runs. In the run chase, India reached 8/0 and then play was stopped due to rain.

Sanjay Bangar on Virat Kohli's batting woes

Although, Kohli got a century in Perth, his batting form has been patchy this year. Other than his ton in the second innings of the first Test, he has struggled in Australia this year. Speaking to Star Sports, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar had some advice for Kohli, urging him to bat with caution when facing balls and to play deliveries from the front pad.

“Sometimes you need to keep your status as a batter in control a little. When you surrender slightly to the game, spend a little time, ease out in the middle for some time, wait for the bowler to come to you, and do not go yourself towards the bowler, that's the sign of a big player,” he said.

"Play as many balls as possible close to your front pad and then the runs will flow because it's not that he hasn't scored runs. He scored a century three innings ago and in the series before that, he played a 70-run knock against New Zealand in Bengaluru," he added.

During the ongoing series, Kohli has managed only 126 runs in three matches (five innings), including a century (100*). Rahul is currently India's top-scorer, with 235 runs, followed by Yashasvi (193) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (179). The Melbourne Test is scheduled to begin on December 26, and the visitors will be aiming to extend their lead.