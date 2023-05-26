Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli's bombastic reaction to Shubman Gill's record century in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 tie vs Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli's bombastic reaction to Shubman Gill's record century in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 tie vs Mumbai Indians

ByHT Sports Desk
May 26, 2023 11:42 PM IST

Following what was a carnage of a knock as Gill notched up multiple record, Virat Kohli reacted to the century with a bombastic post.

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday continued his love affair with Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as he notched up his third century in his blockbuster IPL 2023 season in the Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians. He smashed a record-breaking 129 off just 60 balls as the hosts powered to 233 for three - their highest ever total and second highest against MI in all IPL. Following what was a carnage of a knock as Gill notched up multiple record, Virat Kohli reacted to the century with a bombastic post. (GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2)

It was simply a one-man show on Friday. Put to bat first on a track that looked patchy after the heavy spell off evening rain, openers Gill and Wriddhiman Shah got off to a promising start with a fifty-run stand before the latter departed. Gill then broke free with a six each against Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya before he took down Akash Madhwal and the veteran leg spinner for a flurry of boundaries that took him to his century off just 49 balls.

Gill continued his carnage adding 29 runs more off the next 11 balls before being dismissed in the 17th over. But the knock, combined with a bit of assistance from Sai Sudharsan and Hardik Pandya helped GT reach 233 for three.

ALSO READ: Watch: Bishop, Gavaskar stupefied; MI dugout in shock as Shubman destroys eliminator hero Madhwal with 3 colossal sixes

Following the score, that saw Gill become the second Indian batter to amass 800 runs in a season after Kohli's 2016 campaign, the former RCB skipper reacted on Instagram with a stunning post. He shared a picture of the GT opener as a story and did not write any words. It only had an emoticon of a star.

"Got a good total, hopefully we will defend this. A lot, sweat went into my eyes and I was not able to open them. We have played our best cricket when we have lost and this is one of those days. Definitely it plays a part, you have to know which side to target, if it's bigger boundaries and they bowl in good areas, look for doubles, smaller boundaries look to take it on. The new ball held up a bit, there was not much grass on that wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and with the outfield wet it stopped swinging after 2 overs," Gill said after the innings.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

virat kohli ipl top players ipl shubman gill
