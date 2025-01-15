Virat Kohli's January 15th connection: A quartet of centuries

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has an uncanny association with January 15th. On this date, across different years, he has scored four international centuries—three in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and one in Test cricket. Moreover, his love affair with this date adds an intriguing chapter to his illustrious career. File photo of India batter Virat Kohli.(PTI)

1. 122 vs England at Pune, January 15, 2017

In the first ODI of England's tour of India in 2017, Kohli played a pivotal role in India's successful chase of a daunting 351-run target. Coming in after the fall of the first wicket, he scored a masterful 122 off 105 balls. His innings was studded with eight fours and five sixes. Kohli's partnership with Kedar Jadhav, who also scored a century, was instrumental in turning the game in India's favour. This chase became one of the highest successful run-chases in ODI history, highlighting Kohli's ability to build an innings in a run-chase.

2. 153 vs South Africa at Centurion, January 15, 2018

During the second Test of India's tour of South Africa in 2018, Kohli stood tall amidst challenging conditions against a formidable South African bowling attack at Centurion. With wickets falling around him, he scored a resilient 153, anchoring India's first innings total in reply to South Africa's score of 335. This century was significant as it made him only the second Indian captain, after Sachin Tendulkar, to score a Test century in South Africa. Despite his valiant effort, India lost the match by 135 runs.

3. 104 vs Australia at Adelaide, January 15, 2019

In the second ODI of India's tour of Australia in 2019, Kohli once again showcased his batting prowess in a run-chase. Set a target of 299 by Australia, he scored a sublime 104 off 112 balls, guiding India to a series-levelling victory. His innings was characterised by precise shot selection, where he hit five fours and two sixes.

4. 166* vs Sri Lanka at Thiruvananthapuram, January 15, 2023

In the third ODI against Sri Lanka in 2023, Kohli delivered an unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, propelling India to a mammoth total of 390 for 5. His innings included 13 fours and eight sixes, reflecting his dominance over the Sri Lankan bowling attack. This century was his 46th in ODIs and his 10th against Sri Lanka, the most by any batsman against a single opposition. India went on to win the match by a record margin of 317 runs, the largest in ODI history, with Kohli's innings being the highlight of this historic victory.