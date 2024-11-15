Virat Kohli's nightmare continues in Australia as batter caught at second slip vs India A, dashes to nets straightaway

In a closed-door practice match at the WACA in Perth, Virat Kohli’s struggle to regain form cast a shadow over the Indian team’s preparation for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The game – a match simulation between India and India A – offered a chance for batters to acclimate to the Australian conditions ahead of the five-match Test series against a dominant Australian side. india's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting dismissed by New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (Surjeet Yadav)

Yet, as updates emerged, Kohli’s early dismissal for just 15 runs became a focal point of concern.

After showcasing his trademark elegance with a cover drive, Kohli was caught at second slip off Mukesh Kumar, exposing ongoing difficulties that have plagued his performances in Test cricket since his T20 resurgence earlier this year. The talismanic batsman, who played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup final victory in June, has faced a rough stretch in the red-ball format.

Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, Kohli managed only one half-century, a worrying indicator of his recent form. His struggles, combined with the team’s broader batting inconsistencies, contributed to India’s unprecedented 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand, marking one of the most significant setbacks in recent years.

Determined to find his touch, Kohli headed straight to the nets after his dismissal at the WACA, signaling his commitment to overcome this rough patch. This immediate response speaks volumes about his dedication as he looks to stabilize India’s batting order in the high-stakes series against Australia. Facing the formidable pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc in the main series, Kohli’s ability to anchor innings will be critical for India’s success. For a batsman known for his resilience and high-pressure performances, a strong series could reignite his confidence in Test cricket.

Pant fails, too

Adding to the concerns, Rishabh Pant, one of India’s heroes during the recent New Zealand series despite the team’s whitewash, was also dismissed cheaply. After initially showing composure, Pant seemed troubled by short-pitched deliveries, underscoring the need for India’s batters to adapt quickly to Australia’s pace-friendly conditions. Meanwhile, KL Rahul’s participation remains uncertain, as the veteran batter had to retire hurt after an injury in practice, leaving fans anxious about India’s opening lineup for the November 22 Perth Test.

With limited practice matches before the series, these setbacks could put additional pressure on net sessions, where India will now need to fine-tune their approach. For Kohli, this series is a chance to silence doubters and rediscover the form that once made him one of the most feared batsmen in world cricket, potentially turning the tide for India’s fortunes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.