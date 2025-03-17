Virat Kohli's reason for declining RCB captaincy speculated ahead of IPL 2025: 'Got to know about Rajat Patidar when...'

Rumours were rife that Virat Kohli is all set to return as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru for IPL 2025, after the franchise failed to acquire a replacement for Faf du Plessis, who was released ahead of the mega auction. Jitesh Sharma, freshly signed by RCB in the auction, further fueled the speculations in an interview in December. However, the franchise eventually backed Rajat Patidar for the role. Jitesh later revealed why Kohli declined the offer. Virat Kohli was rumoured to return as RCB captain in IPL 2025

Speaking on the CricXtasy podcast ahead of the start of IPL 2025, Jitesh, who played for PBKS last season, said that Kohli did not want to be the captain of RCB for the upcoming season. He further said that while he was aware of Patidar being in the fray, he only got the confirmation through the RCB's social media post.

"I got to know about Rajat Patidar becoming the captain when everyone else got to know. But when you have been around the game for a while, you understand the flow of things. Virat bhai did not want to captain the side," Jitesh said.

However, the India wicketkeeper-batter quickly backtracked on his statement on Kohli, speculating that the reason behind him declining the offer to lead RCB again was down to him being away from the captaincy role for four years. He had last led RCB in IPL 2021, before stepping down from the position.

He, however, quickly backtracked on the statement, stating: "I don't know why he did not want to captain. I am not in the management side of things; when I am, I will let you know. But he has not been captaining in the last 2-3 years, so it felt that he would not do it this year as well. So, I think Rajat was the best option," he added.

What RCB head coach Andy Flower had said on Kohli?

After RCB's big announcement last month, team director Mo Bobat confirmed that Kohli was considered for the role, before Flower disclosed his discussion with the 36-year-old.

Speaking to the media at an event in Bengaluru, the Zimbabwe legend discussed Kohli's "maturity and integrity" in discussing RCB captaincy and his thoughts on Patidar as a leadership option.

"In our discussions with Virat, I thought the integrity and maturity he showed as a man in our discussions regarding the subject, is what I had expected. I really enjoyed talking with him, one of the things that stood out was the energy and passion that he is looking forward to this IPL with. He obviously likes Rajat, respects Rajat both as a person and a player. I think that relationship will be very important and I think you saw in the video earlier, the authencity with which he spoke. I have a lot of respect for Virat. My experience with him last season, in the first half we were struggling, he was exceptional in changing the fortunes. That experience with him last season only made my respect for him grow," he said.