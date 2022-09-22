Virender Sehwag back to hometown as Gujarat Giants reach New Delhi for Legends League Cricket

Indian batting great Virender Sehwag is back in his hometown as the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants arrived in New Delhi for their Legends League Cricket matches.

A star-studded Sehwag-led side are unbeaten after winning their first two games and will look to complete a winning hat-trick when they clash against Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

Table-toppers Gujarat Giants had defeated Manipal Tigers earlier this season by two wickets during their first meeting in Lucknow.

On Monday, Parthiv Patel played a scintillating and quickfire 34 against Manipal Tigers which helped his team notch up their second win in the tournament. Patel took the attack to the opposition by playing shots all over the park.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel(file photo)

He didn’t spare any bowler as he hit six boundaries and a six during his 17-ball innings.

The southpaw will be expected to continue in the same vein again on Thursday when Gujarat Giants face Manipal Tigers for the second time in the league.

While the first encounter was played at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, Thursday’s match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Former cricketer Greame Swann(file photo)

Besides Patel, Kevin O’ Brien has also been in good form for the Giants. The Irishman has already hit a century and has been among the highest run scorers in the tournament. However, the team will be hoping that their captain Virender Sehwag returns to form soon because Manipal Tigers will be out for revenge after losing the first-leg encounter to Giants.

The likes of legendary off-spinners Harbhajan Singh and Muttiah Muralidharan will be aiming to trouble the Giants’ batters and stop the run-flow if Manipal wants to win the match. They will be aided by medium-pacers Ryan Sidebottom and Parvinder Awana in their quest to keep a lid on the Giants batters.

The Tigers also need to come together as a batting unit. Mohammed Kaif has shown some consistency in the middle but others need to follow suit too if the Tigers want to put up a big total on the board.

