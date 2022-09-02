Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh appointed captains in Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket 2022 starring former cricketers and legends of the game, is starting from September 16. The opening match will be played to commemorate the 75th Year of Indian Independence, between India Maharajas and World Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. India Maharajas will be led by former India Captain and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and the World Giants will be captained by Eoin Morgan. Some of the notable names who will feature in the league are Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Irfan Pathan, Mitchell Johnson, Muttiah Muralitharan, S Sreesanth, Ross Taylor and Chaminda Vaas.

The league will be played in cities across India, in Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur. The names of four teams featuring in the league are Manipal Tigers, Bhilwara Kings, India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. Sehwag will Captain Gujarat Giants while Gambhir will lead India Capitals. Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh have been appointed captains of Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers respectively.

ALSO READ: 'Main Virat ki batting dekhne baitha tha...': Shahid Afridi's comment on India's Suryakumar Yadav is simply superb

"I am excited to get back to the cricket ground again," Sehwag told the media. "I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too. We are extremely excited and eagerly waiting for the draft to pick our team", the former India opener added.

Meanwhile Harbhajan, who will captain Manipal Tigers, said, "Playing alongside all great players over the years, I have picked the nuances of the game which has made me a better cricketer. I love leading from the front and I hope I can do justice to the responsibility and faith shown on me."

The Squad for the opening game on September 16 is as follows:-

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (capt), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashok Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (capt), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muthiah Muralidaran, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O'Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk).

The four teams are…

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Ashok Dinda, Lendl Simmons, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Mashrafe Mortaza, Hamilton Masakadza, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Asghar Afghan, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin , Farveez Maharoof, Jacques Kallis, Pankaj Singh

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Yusuf Pathan, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Shane Watson, S Sreesanth, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Samit Patel, Fidel Edwards, Sudeep Tyagi, Tino Best, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Parwinder Awana, Reetinder Singh Sodhi, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Ryan Sidebottom, Andrew Flintoff

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON