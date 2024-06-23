Virender Sehwag strikes back after Shakib Al Hasan’s flop show against India at World Cup: ‘Does he simply not care?’

Showing no mercy on underfire Shakib Al Hasan after Bangladesh's defeat to Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag targetted the veteran all-rounder with another explosive statement. Unbeaten Team India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, outclassed Bangladesh by 50 runs to strengthen their bid for another semi-final berth at the ICC T20 World Cup. Sehwag targetted Shakib after India's big win over Bangladesh (ANI-AFP)

All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed a 27-ball fifty while spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets in India's comfortable win over the Shakib-starrer side at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib had a forgetful outing with the bat against India. The seasoned campaigner of the Asian side was dismissed for 11 off seven balls by spinner Kuldeep in the 13th over.

Sehwag reflects on Shakib's flop show

"When you have a set batter with you at the crease, at least support him. At least stay out in the middle and spend some time, try to get something out of the match. Instead, only 11 runs were scored off seven deliveries and then he walked back. So, I did not understand that," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Chasing a daunting total of 196 in the 20 overs fixture, Shakib walked in to bat at the No.5 position during Bangladesh's crucial clash with India in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup. The Bangladesh batter smoked a six off Kuldeep before the ex-skipper gifted his wicket to the spinner in the same over. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's fighting knock of 40 followed by Rishad Hossain's 24 off 10 balls lifted Bangladesh to 146-8 in 20 overs.

‘He not making the most of it or does he simply not care?’

"He has so much experience. So, is he not making the most of it or does he simply not care? or was he thinking that the target is too big and I just scored a six, and now I will score a six off every ball. That's why I said it the last time itself, he needs to make way for a younger player now," Sehwag added.

Did you know?

All-rounder Shakib became the first player to take 50 wickets at the T20 World Cup during Bangladesh's Super 8 clash with India. Shakib only bagged the wicket of India skipper Rohit and the Bangladesh spinner leaked 37 runs at an economy of 12.30. Shakib is followed by Shahid Afridi (39) and Lasith Malinga (38) on the elite list.