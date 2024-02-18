Virender Sehwag unfiltered after Yashasvi's 'Jaisball' trounces England attack on Day 3: 'Jaiswal treating them like...'

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant century on Day 3 of the Rajkot Test against England, reaching his three-figure mark in just 122 balls. Jaiswal began slowly but switched gears soon after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, taking only 42 deliveries to go from 50 to 100. Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) smashed his third Test century during Day 3 of the Rajkot Test against England(File/PTI)

Former Indian opening batter Virender Sehwag, who was also known for his naturally aggressive approach in Test cricket, took to his official X, formerly Twitter, account to congratulate Yashasvi Jaiswal for his outstanding knock. Like his batting during his playing days, Sehwag is known for his nonchalant, unfiltered opinions, and that didn't change as he put up the post for Jaiswal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

England have relied heavily on spinners on the spinners during the second innings; the spin trio of Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed, and Joe Root has bowled 37 off the side's 51 overs so far, but Jaiswal took them on with significant ease en route to his century. Sehwag wrote, “Back-to-back centuries for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating spinners the way they should be treated.”

Sehwag had almost always adopted an aggressive approach against spinners and, following his retirement, has remained vocal about maintaining an attacking mindset against spin bowling. In fact, India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin revealed one of his conversations with Sehwag in 2017 when the latter said he didn't consider spinners to be bowlers.

“Viru said, ‘You know what, I don’t think off-spinners are bowlers. They do not trouble me at all. I just find it easy smashing them’," Ashwin had recalled in an episode of What The Duck.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal continued his impressive debut series at home by scoring 104 runs off 133 deliveries before being forced to retire due to back spasms. The youngster's knock helped extend India's lead to 322 runs by the end of Day 3.

Jaiswal's absence means India are currently down to nine players in the playing XI, with Ravichandran Ashwin also absent due to a medical emergency in the family. However, the 22-year-old batter can return to bat if needed.