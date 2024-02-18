Ravi Shastri's painful on-air ‘Root’ canal as Bazballers bow down to India: ‘Joe has more overs than runs’

Have you seen Joe Root? The one who slammed a record double ton to crush Team India back in 2021 at Chennai. The one with over 11,000 Test runs to his name. Not the one who is being castigated for playing the 'stupidest' shot after England suffered another shocking collapse against India on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Rajkot. Facing a torrent of criticism following his batting no-show, Root was called out by former India head coach Ravi Shastri when the Englishman rolled his arms in the final session on Saturday. Shastri unleashed a ‘tracer bullet’ on-air remark against Root (AFP-Reuters)

Ravi Shastri's painful on-air ‘Root’ canal

Operating as one of England's frontline spinners in the five-match Test series, Root bagged the jackpot wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2nd innings. Root castled Rohit for 19 off 28 balls to open his account in India's second essay at Rajkot. With captain Ben Stokes handing the ball to Root prior to the end of the final session, celebrated commentator Shastri pointed out a crazy statistic about the former England skipper. Interestingly, Root has bowled more overs than he has runs under his belt in the five-match Test series against hosts India. "Joe Root has bowled 89 overs in this Test series, which is more than the runs he scored," Shastri pointed out Root's bitter-sweet run in the India series on-air.

England ‘Rooting’ for Joe - the bowler

Root bowled 16 overs and leaked 70 runs in India's 1st innings. The spinner was successful in dismissing Ravindra Jadeja, who played a masterful knock of 112 to help India post 445 in the 1st innings. Root bowled 14 overs on Day 3 of the 3rd Test at Rajkot. He conceded 48 runs and picked up the prized scalp of the Indian skipper in the 11th over. Root is the fifth highest-wicket taker in the bilateral Test series. The former England captain has more wickets (7) than James Anderson, Kuldeep Yadav and Mark Wood in the five-game series.

Even Rehan Ahmed has scored more runs than Root!

Extending his abysmal run in India, Root perished after reverse-scooping pacer Jasprit Bumrah straight to second slip in England's 1st innings. Root scored 18 off 31 balls as Ben Duckett-starrer England folded for 319 in 71.1 overs. The 31-year-old was outsmarted by Bumrah for the ninth time in the longest format. Since his memorable double ton at Chennai, Root has failed to cross the 50-run mark in his last 12 innings against India away from home. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal plucked Root's catch before hammering the England bowlers and notching up his third Test ton at Rajkot. Out-of-favour batter KS Bharat, spinner Rehan Ahmed and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have scored more runs than Root in the Test series. The veteran England batter only has 70 runs to his name in the India series.