 Virender Sehwag wishes happy birthday to ‘Kadak Ladke’ Lokesh Rahul | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 18, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Virender Sehwag wishes happy birthday to ‘Kadak Ladke’ Lokesh Rahul

Virender Sehwag wished KL Rahul, who smashed the fastest fifty in the history of the Indian Premier League, in a unique way for the youngster’s birthday by playing upon his initials.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2018 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Virender Sehwag wished KL Rahul on his birthday in his unique style while the Indian batsman was also wished by Hardik Pandya and Chris Gayle.
Virender Sehwag wished KL Rahul on his birthday in his unique style while the Indian batsman was also wished by Hardik Pandya and Chris Gayle.(Twitter)

Virender Sehwag, former India opener and current coach of Kings XI Punjab, has carved a niche for himself on social media with his witty and hilarious posts. On Wednesday, Sehwag was at his witty best once again inventing a new name for Kings XI player and birthday boy KL Rahul, who turned 26.

While the initials KL in the Karnataka batsman’s name stand for Kannaur Lokesh, Sehwag replaced them with ‘Kadak Ladke’ while extending birthday wishes to the youngster on Twitter.

Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

Virender Sehwag wished KL Rahul in his unique way on his Twitter timeline. (Twitter)

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished Rahul on his birthday calling the Karnataka player his brother from another mother.

Hardik Pandya also wished KL Rahul, calling him a brother from a different mother. (Twitter)

Rahul also received birthday wishes from his Kings XI Punjab teammate, the destructive West Indies opener Chris Gayle.

Chris Gayle, who was KL Rahul’s team-mate in Royal Challengers Bangalore, is also his team-mate in the current Kings XI Punjab line-up. (Twitter)

tags

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature