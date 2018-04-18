Virender Sehwag wishes happy birthday to ‘Kadak Ladke’ Lokesh Rahul

Virender Sehwag, former India opener and current coach of Kings XI Punjab, has carved a niche for himself on social media with his witty and hilarious posts. On Wednesday, Sehwag was at his witty best once again inventing a new name for Kings XI player and birthday boy KL Rahul, who turned 26.

While the initials KL in the Karnataka batsman’s name stand for Kannaur Lokesh, Sehwag replaced them with ‘Kadak Ladke’ while extending birthday wishes to the youngster on Twitter.

Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

Virender Sehwag wished KL Rahul in his unique way on his Twitter timeline. (Twitter)

India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya also wished Rahul on his birthday calling the Karnataka player his brother from another mother.

Hardik Pandya also wished KL Rahul, calling him a brother from a different mother. (Twitter)

Rahul also received birthday wishes from his Kings XI Punjab teammate, the destructive West Indies opener Chris Gayle.