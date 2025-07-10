Virender Sehwag's son and Virat Kohli's nephew to be part of Delhi Premier League T20

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) took a major leap forward as franchises went all out during Sunday’s auction, spending big to sign some of the most exciting and promising talent from across the capital. Virender Sehwag; Virat Kohli(Twitter/AP)

As many 520 players went under the hammer, with top picks including Digvesh Rathi (INR 38 lakh to South Delhi Superstars), Simarjeet Singh (INR 39 lakh to Central Delhi Kings), Nitish Rana (INR 34 lakh to West Delhi Lions), and Prince Yadav (INR 33 lakh to New Delhi Tigers).

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, DDCA President said, "Last year, we pulled off a successful first season in a limited window, thanks to the hard work of everyone involved. With 35 million views on the Jio platform, 1,084 million minutes of watch time, and 240 million views across social media, it's clear that cricket continues to create a massive global wave of excitement and engagement. This year, we’ve gone a step further—revisiting our auction system, broadening the player base, and elevating domestic cricket to ensure the best talent emerges. We’ve also added two new men’s franchises, continuing our mission to offer top-quality competitive cricket."

Former India cricketer, Virender Sehwag added, “I’m really looking forward to this season. It’s a great opportunity for players to shine on a big stage. With selectors and fans watching closely—not just from India, but internationally as well—this league gives a chance to the players to make a mark. We saw some incredible cricket last year, and I’m sure this season will be even more exciting.”

Central Delhi Kings had already retained Jonty Sidhu ahead of the auction and strengthened their squad further by adding key players like Simarjeet Singh, former India U19 captain Yash Dhull, and Pranshu Vijayran — building a well-rounded unit for the season ahead. Aaryavir Sehwag was a later addition to the Kings' lineup.

East Delhi Riders bolstered their squad by signing experienced pacer Navdeep Saini, bringing both pace and experience to their bowling attack. They also used the Right to Match (RTM) card to retain promising youngster Mayank Rawat for INR 26 lakh, showing faith in his potential. The team had earlier retained wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat, giving them a solid foundation for the upcoming season.

With Himmat Singh already on board before the auction, New Delhi Tigers turned their focus to emerging talent and batting aggression. They picked up Prince Yadav for a hefty amount, underlining their faith in his abilities, and added Hiten Dalal, known for his explosive batting.

North Delhi Strikers entered the season with a solid foundation, retaining pace spearhead Harshit Rana. They further strengthened their bowling attack by adding left-arm quick Kuldip Yadav. In the batting department, the franchise picked up reliable performer Sarthak Ranjan, while also investing in future talent with the inclusion of youngster Vaibhav Kandpal. With a balanced mix of experience and promise, the Strikers look set for a strong season.

Outer Delhi Warriors, one of the new franchises this season, continued to shape a promising squad. After bringing in Priyansh Arya earlier, the team signed two-time IPL champion Suyash Sharma and made a strong investment in Harsh Tyagi—who has shown impressive form in domestic T20s and offers depth with the bat as well.

Puraani Dilli 6 made a powerful statement ahead of the upcoming season by retaining one of the most iconic names in world cricket — Rishabh Pant. Known for his match-winning abilities and fearless batting, Pant remains the cornerstone of their campaign. Staying true to their vision of building a balanced squad, the franchise also placed its trust in promising young talent, bringing in Vansh Bedi, Dev Lakra, Aayush Singh, and Samarth Seth. With a mix of experience and youthful energy, Puraani Dilli 6 looks well-prepared to make a strong impact this season.

South Delhi Superstarz made a smart move ahead of the auction by retaining Ayush Badoni — a dynamic right-hander known for his ability to score quick runs and contribute with the ball when needed. Strengthening their squad further, the franchise secured star pacer Digvesh Rathi, who impressed everyone with his performances in the IPL 2025 season. The franchise later picked Aryaveer Kohli for INR 1 lakh. With a mix of firepower and all-round skills, the Superstarz look well-equipped for a strong campaign.

West Delhi Lions began their campaign by retaining Ayush Doseja, a dependable performer in their ranks. At the auction, the franchise strategically added experience and leadership by getting seasoned cricketers Nitish Rana and Ishant Sharma. To complement their experienced core, the Lions also invested in promising young talents like Hritik Shokeen and Mayank Gusain, signalling a clear intent to build a balanced squad with both immediate impact and future potential.