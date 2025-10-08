‘Nobody paid my coach, Viv Richards didn’t bat on…’: Brian Lara lambasts West Indies captain for blaming infrastructure

Batting legend Brian Lara lashed out at the West Indies cricket team for not putting up any fight against India in the first Test and lost it by an innings and 140 runs inside three days. The West Indies endured a forgettable outing as they were thoroughly outplayed by India in every department. Bowled out for under 200 in both innings, their batters struggled for rhythm, while the bowlers failed to capitalise on helpful conditions as KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja notched up centuries. Brian Lara slams Roston Chase for blaming infrastructure & finances for poor show.(AP and PTI)

In recent years, West Indies cricket has taken a major hit as several of its players have prioritised lucrative franchise leagues over representing the national team, opting for financial gain instead of international commitments.

Lara expressed optimism that the struggling West Indies side can regain its footing in Test cricket if it truly has “cricket at heart,” despite persistent challenges like player exodus, poor infrastructure, and financial instability.

"It (finances) is a problem because if you want to do anything, where back in 15-16 years ago, volunteerism was a big thing. You can get things done. You can get coaches. I was coached at Harvard coaching clinic where nobody was paid. So if you want to get things done, you have to have the capital to do it. So that is a major part. But at the same time, I would like to urge Roston Chase (West Indies captain) and the other guys to, do they have cricket at heart? Do they really want to play for the West Indies? And that is the most important thing because you would find a way," Lara told the media during the CEAT Cricket Rating awards.

“Passion to play for the West Indies was different…”

Lara addressed Roston Chase’s remarks about the team’s struggles with infrastructure and finances. Lara countered that legends like himself and Viv Richards also managed their careers without superior facilities decades ago, yet their dedication to representing the West Indies never wavered.

"I mean, we did not have better facilities 30-40 years ago. Viv Richards didn’t bat on any better practice pitches or anything. We had to do the same thing, the same grind, but the passion was different. The passion to play for the West Indies was different. So I urge the young players to realise that this is a wonderful opportunity. And I am almost sure that every single one of their parents would have had in the back of their mind (that) their son (is) playing for the West Indies. Their son is doing well for the West Indies because it meant a lot back in those days. So I agree with him, but I still believe there is an onus on each young player to create that love and desire to play for the West Indies," he said.