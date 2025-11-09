Wankhede Stadium to host one T20 World Cup semi-final, opening match to be played at…: Report

Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium has been shortlisted to host one of the semi-finals of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the opening match and the tournament's final. The competition is likely to begin on February 7, 2026, with the final scheduled for March 8. It is worth mentioning that Ahmedabad had also hosted the tournament opener (New Zealand versus England) in the 2023 World Cup, as well as the final. Wankhede Stadium has been shortlisted to host one T20 World Cup semi-final. (PTI)

If India and Pakistan are to play the semi-final, then this contest would take place in Colombo, with the other semi-final clash scheduled at the Wankhede.

The tournament will be played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka. According to the report, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad are likely to host the Indian leg, while Sri Lanka will use three venues.

Apart from the Premadasa Stadium, Pallekele and one of the venues in Dambulla and Hambantota will be used in Sri Lanka. As of now, there is no clarity regarding warm-up games for the tournament; however, there is a chance that Bengaluru will host a few games.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to decide whether the warm-up games will be played at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) or the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is expected to play in all four major cities: Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Fewer venues in India

Earlier, during a meeting held among top BCCI officials, the decision was made to play the World Cup games in fewer cities compared to the 2023 World Cup. Each Indian venue is expected to host at least six games.

Uncertainty remains around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium following the lack of security clearance after the stampede incident during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations.

It was previously decided that the venues that hosted the ICC Women's World Cup wouldn't be considered for the T20 tournament.

The Indian board has already decided that those venues that hosted the ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup won’t be considered to host the men’s tournament. Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Navi Mumbai hosted the Women’s ODI World Cup matches in India, which concluded recently after India defeated South Africa in the summit clash.

According to The Indian Express, the ICC has already informed the BCCI that if Sri Lanka qualifies for the semi-final, the encounter will be played in Colombo. Similarly, if Pakistan advances to the final, the tournament's summit clash will be played at a neutral venue.

Earlier, an agreement was reached between the BCCI and the PCB after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy. According to the agreement, the matches between India and Pakistan will be played at neutral venues.

The ICC is expected to announce the schedule for the tournament in the coming few days.