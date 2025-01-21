‘Want at least 5 IPL titles. People will say Mahi and Rohit…’: Rishabh Pant will play for ‘14-15 years,’ says LSG owner

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer did not hesitate even once before expressing his joy at Rishabh Pant's pyrotechnics - he did it almost every time Pant played an audacious shot - in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. For him, Pant was not just India's wicketkeeper-batter but also his IPL team, Lucknow Super Giants' best bet to lay their hands on the most popular cricket league's trophy. After a fierce bid of war in last year's mega auction, Pant emerged as the most expensive pick in IPL history with a price tag of ₹27 crore. The writing was on the wall. LSG needed a new leader after three average years under KL Rahul. And in Pant, they saw the biggest opportunity. Kolkata: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka with LSG captain for the IPL 2025 Rishabh Pant at an event, in Kolkata, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_20_2025_000216A)(PTI)

It was, of course, a formality for LSG to announce Pant as their captain but while doing so, the words that owner Sanjiv Goenka used for Pant bore special significance. Goenka said he expects Pant to play for LSG for the next "14-15 years" and win "at least five titles". “Surely Rishabh Pant will play for at least 14-15 years for us, we hope at least five IPL titles in these years," Goenka said.

He might have exaggerated the duration of 27-year-old Pant's stay at LSG, but for a man who removed the legendary MS Dhoni from captaincy after just one unsatisfactory season, to show that vote of confidence in a leader spoke volumes.

Pant to outperform Dhoni and Rohit in IPL: Goenka

The straight-out comparisons with MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were unmissable. "People say that MI and CSK are more successful. Mahi and Rohit are undeniably brilliant. Mark my words, after 10 years, people will say, Mahi, Rohit and Rishabh," Goenka said

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to a record-breaking five IPL trophies, while Rohit has pulled off the same feat but with Mumbai Indians. With the new chapter of the IPL set to begin next month, Goenka has rooted for Pant to emerge as one of the most successful skippers in the tournament's history in the next decade.

"In my belief, time will prove that he is not only the most successful player of the IPL, but he is going to be the best player of the IPL. I haven't seen players with that kind of passion and hunger to win," he added.

Pant is no stranger to captaincy duties. He led Delhi Capitals in the last three editions of the IPL before deciding to part ways but if getting the captaincy in 2021 was by accident - Pant was named captain after Shreyas Iyer was injured - this was by design. The southpaw boasts an impressive captaincy record with Delhi Capitals, leading the franchise in 43 matches, winning 24, and losing 19 with a win percentage of 56 per cent.

Apart from captaincy, there will be added pressure on Pant, which comes down to the hefty price tag he fetched for himself. In the previous editions, stars succumbed to the pressure of figures and failed to live up to the hype of the price associated with them.

But Goenka has a contrasting take on Pant's price tag. According to him, the talks around the cost ended when the auction concluded in Jeddah.

"The price tag ended when the auction concluded. Every team has spent 120 crores. It is not relevant how much you spend on a single player or the rest," he said.

According to the LSG owner, Pant's thought process, which doesn't fall in the realm of conventional, will play its part in making Pant one of the best skippers that the IPL has ever seen.

"His thought process is a little different. If you go with a conventional thought process, then it isn't unique. I see an in-born leader in him. According to me, he will be the best captain that IPL has ever seen," he added.

There were a couple of franchises, including Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were in contention to secure Pant's services. But eventually, it was LSG's resolve that saw Pant move from Delhi to Lucknow.

"I was clear that I wanted him, and I would take it," Goenka stated.