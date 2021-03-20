IND USA
Virat Kohli explains reasons for dropping KL Rahul in 5th T20I against England
Virat Kohli explains reasons for dropping KL Rahul in 5th T20I against England

  • Virat Kohli, at the toss, revealed that he was moving up the order to open with Rohit Sharma as Team India brought in T. Natarajan for KL Rahul.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:10 PM IST

Opener K.L. Rahul on Saturday was dropped from India's playing XI for the fifth and final T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan turned up for the toss, many expected India to persist with Rahul considering he was picked for all four matches despite his steep dip in form. Kohli however, while speaking to the broadcaster after losing the toss, revealed that India made one change to bring i more balance to the team.

"We have made one change today. [We] wanted to bring in good balance with bat and ball. Suryakumar [Yadav] is that X factor player in our team and we want to give him as many games as possible. KL Rahul misses out and [T.] Natarajan comes in for him," said Kohli.

Suryakumar Yadav hit a brilliant fifty in his first-ever international innings last match and with Ishan Kishan's groin niggle hampering his selection, Kohli decided to bring in an extra bowler. India have gone with six bowlers in this game, as opposed to five in the previous games.

The skipper also added that he has moved up the order to open the innings with fellow senior Rohit Sharma.

-Poor run of form for Rahul-

KL Rahul, after warming the bench during the Australia and England Test series, returned to the national side for the ongoing T20I series. In the first four games, he returned with two ducks and two low scores of 1 and 14, respectively.

While pundits, former players and fans called for the Karnataka batsman to be dropped, Kohli publicly showed backed in Rahul, saying he has the management's support.

Rahul now has the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season to redeem himself, find form and earn back his place in that already strong batting order.

India have been put in to bat after Eoin Morgan won yet another coin toss. Both teams have traded blows so far as the five-match series is currently locked at 2-2.


