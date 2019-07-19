Waqar Younis pays tribute to three decades of knowing Sachin Tendulkar

Those who have followed Sachin Tendulkar’s career over the years and have interest in cricketing anecdotes would know that there was another legend who made his international debut in the same match as the ‘Little Master’. This other player became one of the most feared fast bowlers of his generation and a true legend of the sport.

We are talking about Pakistani paceman Waqar Younis, who debuted in India-Pakistan Test in Karachi on November 15 1989. While Tendulkar went on to become the finest batsman of his generation, Younis left his mark on international cricket with his trademark toe-crushing yorkers. An exponent on the famed reverse swing, Younis formed a deadly combination with Wasim Akram as the duo hunted in pair and terrorised batsmen all over the world. He ended his career with 416 wickets in 262 ODI and 373 wickets in 87 Test matches. His strike-rate of 43.4 in Test cricket continues to be the second best among bowlers with 40 or more Tests under their belt.

On Friday, Younis tweeted a special message for Sachin Tendulkar which had a nostalgic feel to it. It comes on a day when Tendulkar was inducted in ICC’s Hall of Fame. Younis himself is part of the elite club.

“I can’t forget a little inning he played at Sialkot 1989 and a Hundred💯at Chennai 1999.. From pitch side to the commentary box.. Thirty unbelievable and amazing years.. Lovely sharing commentary box with you,” the former paceman wrote on Twitter.

I can’t forget a little inning he played at Sialkot 1989 and a Hundred💯at Chennai 1999.. From pitch side to the commentary box.. Thirty unbelievable and amazing years.. Lovely sharing commentary box with you #LittleMaster @sachin_rt #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/8XNPfjCA1t — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 19, 2019

Waqar Younis was unlucky to have missed Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup win as he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. He captained the team in the 2003 World Cup, but the team had disastrous campaign. Tendulkar on the other hand played two World Cup finals, losing in the final in 2003 and going on to win the title in 2011.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 18:01 IST