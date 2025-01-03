Washington Sundar controversially given out, India captain Jasprit Bumrah lets umpires know as fans cry foul

Washington Sundar was dejected as India found themselves on the wrong side of another debatable umpiring decision in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On Day 5 of the Melbourne Test, it was Yashavi Jaiswal who was declared out by third umpire Sailkat on visual evidence alone and on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, third umpire Joel Wilson overturned the on-field not out call despite the absence of conclusive evidence. India's Washington Sundar, left, reacts as he is given out following a video during play on the first day of the fifth cricket test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground(AP)

The incident transpired in the last ball of the 66th over of India's first innings when Australia's captain banged it short at Sundar, who was looking for quick runs to add much as much to India's total. In a sort of action replay of Jaiswal's dismissal, Sundar swivelled to play the pull shot but failed to make any contact. The Australians went up in a muted appeal, led by keeper Alex Carey but were quickly turned down by umpire Saikat.

Carey managed to convince a disinterested Cummins to take the DRS. Ultraedge picked up murmurs right throughout and got slightly a frame after the ball had passed Sundar's gloves. Unlike in Jaiswal's case, there was no visual evidence and it is safe to state that the inconsistent murmurs in the UltraEdge were not conclusive enough. But umpire Wilson thought otherwise and decided to give the marching orders to the India all-rounder.

"Got a spike on the Ultra Edge there, the ball is very close to the glove. I can't differentiate any gap between ball and glove... Yeah, I have a spike. No gap between bat and ball. Back onfield, you'll have to reverse your decision of not out, to out," Wilson said while overturning the decision.

The decision did not go down well with the Indian fans and experts. India's stand-in captain, Jasprit Bumrah, in fact, let the umpires know of his displeasure about the Sundar decision when he walked in to bat, replacing the all-rounder.

However, former umpire Simon Taufel explained why one cannot fault umpire Wilson for giving Sundar out.

"What Joel Wilson's looking for here is that spike up to one frame past the glove, and he's got that spike. There's nothing else out there and the ball is underneath the glove. The third umpire well and truly within his rights, according to the protocols, to determine that's conclusive evidence for ball on glove," Taufel said on Channel 7.

India on the backfoot in Sydney

The series finale began on a dramatic now as India's captain Rohit Sharma decided to opt out of the match because of his poor form. Stadn-in captain Bumrah won the toss and opted to bat first on the greenest track of the series and it did not turn out to be a great move as India's batters once again struggled in front of the Australian pacers. They were bowled out for 185.

At stumps, Australia were 9 for 1 with stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah sending the woefully out-of-form Usman Khawaja (2) back in the hut.

Teenage sensation Sam Konstas was unbeaten at 7 after hitting Bumrah for a first-ball four. The 19-year-old also had an animated exchange with the Indian star.

Bumrah opted to bat under overcast conditions and the ultra-defensive approach by Indian batters only compounded their problems with Scott Boland's (20-8-31-4) immaculate length and tremendous discipline leaving them in a disarray.

Mitchell Starc (18-5-49-3) and Pat Cummins (15.2-4-37-2) were equally relentless giving the Indians no room for release shots.