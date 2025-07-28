Washington Sundar now a proper all-rounder. Ravindra Jadeja no longer…: Case for Kuldeep Yadav's Oval entry gains steam

Kuldeep Yadav’s long wait might finally end at The Oval later this week, with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar suggesting the leg-spinner could make his first appearance of the England tour in the series decider in London. Manjrekar pointed to Ravindra Jadeja’s evolving role as a reason for a possible rethink by the team management. Will Kuldeep Yadav finally get a game at The Oval?

Speaking to JioStar after India drew the fourth Test on Sunday, Manjrekar noted that Washington Sundar’s performance at Manchester has positioned him as the preferred spin-bowling all-rounder in the XI. While Sundar has delivered with both bat and ball, Jadeja has increasingly looked like a batting all-rounder due to his limited bowling impact on this tour.

With that shift in balance, Manjrekar believes head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill could consider bringing Kuldeep into the playing XI for the final Test, starting Thursday at The Oval.

“Now, you've got to look at Sundar as a proper all-rounder. You can increasingly see Jadeja becoming a batting all-rounder because his bowling hasn't quite contributed as much. Washi's got wickets as well. So here's an off-spinner where you can play as a pure spinner. And now India will not be thinking of an extra batter. Finally, they'll be thinking of maybe Kuldeep for the next Test. And that is what this partnership has done. Even without Pant, they might still stick with these two, you know, to help them with their batting,” he said.

In the four matches Jadeja played so far on the tour, he has picked up seven wickets at 67.71, while scoring 454 runs, comprising four fifties and a ton. Sundar, on the other hand, who has one less appearance, picked up as many wickets at 35.85, and scored 205 runs as a lower-order batter, comprising a maiden Test century.

The only expected change in India’s batting line-up for the Oval Test is Dhruv Jurel replacing the injured Rishabh Pant, who has been ruled out with a fractured toe. In the bowling department, Kuldeep’s inclusion would likely require India to drop a fast bowler. While head coach Gautam Gambhir may be reluctant to alter the combination with the series on the line, Kuldeep’s entry could hinge on the fitness of the pace unit. Jasprit Bumrah may miss the decider due to an injury sustained in Manchester. If so, Akash Deep is the frontrunner to replace him—provided he has recovered from the groin niggle picked up at Lord’s. That leaves Prasidh Krishna as the only other pace option currently available.