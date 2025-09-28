Wasim Akram explodes at Suryakumar Yadav for obstruction appeal against Salman Agha: 'Where is the sportsmanship?'

India and Pakistan affairs just don’t stay limited on the field. While the clash brings out the passion of the players involved in the game, it also draws out the inner supporters of the commentators, who are supposed to be neutral during the game. File image of Wasim Akram. (Getty Images)

One such moment was noticed during the ongoing final between the two teams as Wasim Akram was left visibly frustrated by the Indian skipper, Suryakumar Yadav. The incident happened during the 16th over of the innings, when the Indian captain appealed for an obstruction of the field. Akram who was commentating at the moment did not shy away from expressing his actual feelings, “Where is sportsman spirit. Made no sense to appeal,” observed the former pacer.

What actually happened

Coming to the actual incident, on the first delivery of the 16th over, Axar bowled a full delivery outside the off stump. Salman Ali Agha, the batter pushed the ball towards the left of the extra cover fielder. Surya dived and half-saved the ball. As he ran, collected the ball and threw the ball back, it hit the Pakistan skipper, who was trying to get back to the crease. This prompted Surya to appeal.

The matter was referred upstairs to the third umpire. Who did a couple of checks and then gave the verdict that it was not an intentional obstruction and declared the batter safe.

Notably, Sanjay Manjrekar was commentating alongside Akram at the stage. He also agreed mildly to his colleague that it was a tad unnecessary as Salman Agha was not intentionally on the path of the throw.

MCC’s law regarding obstructing the field

MCC’s law 37 concerns the dismissal. It states that a batter is out obstructing the field, while the ball is in play, they willfully (deliberately) obstruct or distract the fielding by word or action. This includes the striker willfully hitting the ball with hand not holding the bat while receiving the delivery.

The batter is not out if the obstruction is accidental, to avoid injury or in the striker’s case, a lawful second strike purely to guard the wicket.

The incident in question completely fell under the MCC Laws and hence, the decision by the third umpire was justified and there should be no doubts or discussions around it.