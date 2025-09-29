Search Search
Wasim Akram insults 'run-machine' Haris Rauf after Pakistan lose Asia Cup final to India: 'He refused to be in the team'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 06:00 am IST

Wasim Akram praises India's victory while criticizing Haris Rauf's bowling and lack of red-ball cricket experience.

India once again emerged victorious over its rivals, this time in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, to win their ninth title. The Pakistan legend Wasim Akram seemed to be relatively happy with the team’s performance this time around. However, the former Pakistani pacer did not shy away from criticising the captaincy moves and the bowling of the pacer, Haris Rauf. In the post-match show, Akram said, “A Lot of mistakes made by the Pakistan captain. Bowling changes, Haris Rauf went for 15 runs. He is, unfortunately, a run machine, and especially against India. I am not criticising him, the whole country is. He does not play red ball cricket. He refused to be in the team, at least play four or five first-class games.”

Pakistan's Haris Rauf in action(REUTERS)
Pakistan's Haris Rauf in action(REUTERS)

This criticism from the legend is not a misfit, given the express pacer's performance in the match. A lot of hope was pinned on him, especially given his pacer's X-factor, that he would turn the game in favour of Pakistan.

Haris Rauf receives deserved criticism

Given his role as a premier bowler, Salman Ali Agha trusted him with the 15th over, when India needed 64 runs off 6 overs. All Pakistan needed was for him to close out the over. However, he tried to pick up wickets at the stage and conceded 17 runs, releasing pressure.

Even during the 18th over, he bowled well but failed to close it, conceding a six off the last ball. These things led to the close defeat of Pakistan on the night that mattered the most.

Wasim Akram also spoke about Haris Rauf concentrating only on T20 cricket. Notably, Rauf has retired from Test cricket and has focused on playing franchise cricket around the world. This is the fact that the legend criticised. He felt that the lack of exposure to red-ball cricket had not built the temperament in him to perform under pressure.

Even after that particular moment, Akram did not shy away from criticising the bowler. After some time, he again said that the bowler's lack of temperament was due to the fact that he did not play red-ball cricket. He even suggested that Pakistan should keep it in the players' contracts that to play in T20Is, they need to play first-class cricket, too.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live Score and Sahibzada Farhan
Follow Us On