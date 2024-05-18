Wasim Akram's massive praise for RR pacer after T20 WC snub: ‘He swung the ball like a boomerang’

Legendary Pakistan paceman Wasim Akram heaped massive praise on Indian seamer Sandeep Sharma for his ability to swing the ball. Sandeep has been in great form with the ball this season and claimed 10 wickets in 8 matches. The right-arm seamer has once again run riot with his swinging deliveries despite having flat surfaces in this season of IPL. Rajasthan Royals have used him well as skipper Sanju Samson has given him extra responsibility of bowling the tough overs in the fag end of the innings. The experienced campaigner has also delivered match-winning performances including a fifer this year. Wasim Akram lauds RR seamer Sandeep Sharma.(Getty Images)

Akram, who is known as the Sultan of Swing, called Sandeep an underrated cricketer and pointed out the good attributes in his bowling.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"He bowls brilliantly at the death, has a fine yorker and slower ball, and also swings the new ball. I saw him for the first time at the 2012 U19 World Cup where he swung the ball like a boomerang. He is an underrated cricketer," Akram said on Sportskeeda.

The legendary Pakistan paceman suggested that it's important to have specialist bowlers to bowl the death overs, and Sandeep fits the bill perfectly.

"I have spoken previously too about why someone who bowls in the final three overs needs to be a specialist. There are very few bowlers in the world who are in that skill set and Sandeep is one of them," he added.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav consoles Hardik Pandya post MI's loss to LSG days after rumours of rift

Akram, who was earlier associated with IPL, recalled that Sandeep had asked him for a few tips in the past, and he has grown as a fast bowler and added a couple of crucial arsenals in his armoury.

"Yes when I was in the IPL and a commentator, these kids used to come and ask me questions. He used to ask me about swing and I just used to tell him to back his skills and focus on taking wickets. Now he has also developed the slower bouncer and the yorker outside off stump," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and finish in the top two when they meet table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in an important IPL game on Sunday. Having secured the playoff berth with 16 points, Royals have started floundering at the business end of the tournament losing four matches on the trot.