Wasim Akram presses Shaheen Afridi to take acue from Oman bowler about how to rattle Shubman Gill: ‘This is what I want’

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram urged Shaheen Shah Afridi to learn from his mistakes ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup Super 4s match against India. Akram, regarded as one of the finest pacers in the sport's history, asked Shaheen to learn from Oman bowler Shah Faisal how the latter went about his business against Shubman Gill. Shaheen was guilty of bowling far too many yorkers up top in the match against India, and this was the main reason Gill and Abhishek Sharma lined him up. Wasim Akram urged Shaheen Shah Afridi to learn from his mistakes(AFP)

Speaking of Gill, the Indian vice-captain was undone by Shah Faisal's beautiful delivery in the Group A match between India and Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Looking at the delivery, Akram asked Shaheen to take some notes on how to set Gill up and rattle the opening batter. Speaking of the delivery, Faisal bowled it full, and it swung in late, drawing Gill into the drive.

There was a huge gap between the bat and pad, allowing the ball to sneak through and eventually flatten the off-stump. The Oman pacer then went on a celebratory run, as he was excited to dismiss Gill for 5 runs off 8 balls.

“That is what I want Shaheen to do. That is the length and not bowling yorkers. One-off yorker is okay, but not two or three on the trot. He should be seeing this,” Akram said on Sony Sports Network.

Shaheen underwhelming with the ball

In the Asia Cup 2025 campaign so far, Shaheen has performed better with the bat as compared to the ball. He has taken three wickets so far, with two coming in the game against the United Arab Emirates.

He failed to take a single wicket against India as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side cruised home with seven wickets in hand. With the bat, he played unbeaten knocks of 33 and 29 against India and the UAE. For his cameo against the UAE in the must-win match, Shaheen was also awarded as the Player of the Match.

Pakistan finished in second place in the Asia Cup Group A standings. The side will next take on India in the Super 4s on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Gill has failed to set the stage on fire in the eight-team tournament so far, and Shaheen would aim to prey on his weakness and cut short the innings of the Indian vice-captain.