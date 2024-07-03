Wasim Akram reminisces Waqar Younis' epic encounter with World Cup winner: 'I didn't give him confidence'

Did the fractured Pakistan side of the late 1990s fail to live up to their expectations because of the feud between Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis? According to Shoaib Akhtar, the beef between the two peaked in 1999. Pakistan lost the Test against India in Delhi, and Wasim heatedly argued with Waqar. Pakistan cricket was still searching for a truce at the 2003 World Cup. No Pakistan player has picked more wickets than Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis(Getty Images)

Interestingly, Inzamam-ul-Haq was the only mediator as the batting legend remained on talking terms with the fast-bowling greats. In an interview after retirement, Wasim admitted that legendary pacers 'were not even on talking terms both on and off the field'. By Akram's admission, the rivalry of the fast bowlers somehow benefitted Pakistan as both masters of swing bowling remained keen to outclass each other.

ALSO READ: BCCI's INR 125 crore prize money for T20 World Cup winners: How much MS Dhoni and Co. were paid in 2011?

'Wasim Bhai, what would happen if I bowl…'

Talking about his bittersweet partnership with Waqar on Sportkeeda, Wasim recalled how he ended up demotivating his ex-teammate over a suggestion. During Pakistan's match against Australia, Waqar approached Wasim about bowling a slower one to legendary opener Matthew Hayden. "There was a tall partition and adjacent to that there was another ground. He asked me, 'Wasim Bhai what would happen if I bowl a slower delivery?' I said, You see that partition at mid-wicket? The ball will go beyond that into the other ground," Wasim said.

'Waqar was disheartened as I didn't give him confidence'

"Waqar was disheartened as I didn't give him confidence. He bowled an off-break and Matthew Hayden smashed him into the other ground (laughs). I then told him to climb the partition and bring the ball (laughs)," he added. Reserving special praise for Younis, former Pakistan skipper Akram claimed that Waqar bowled the best yorkers during his prime. Akram signed off from international cricket with 916 wickets for Pakistan in 460 matches - the most by any Pakistani bowler.

'His yorkers were the best'

The Sultan of Swing is followed by Burewala Express; Waqar picked up 789 wickets in 349 games for the Green Army. “He (Waqar) was quick. His yorkers were the best. He used to bowl yorkers almost at will and used to get wickets with it in his prime. The bowlers of today's day and age use the word 'workload' a lot. We didn't know what workload was. Waqar played county for eight years. His run-up was around 30 metres. He used to sprint from the sightscreen to bowl every delivery,” Wasim added.