Wasim Akram steamrolls troll over outlandish 'Jeffrey Epstein Island' claim on ex-Pakistan skipper and Imran Khan

With a new batch of unsealed documents about Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls making headlines, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram was called out by a social media user, who made a sensational claim about the legendary cricketer and ex-Pakistan skipper - Imran Khan. As per the latest reports, more than 130 additional court files were made public following a lawsuit involving Epstein. File image of Wasim Akram. (Getty Images)

The documents featured names of celebrities and politicians who either socialised with Epstein or had worked with him. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) after the latest batch of released documents became the talk of the town, the social media user linked former Pakistan skipper Imran and legendary fast bowler Wasim to Epstein's Island. Called Little St. James, Epstein's 72-acre island reportedly had several villas. Russian model Ruslana Korshunova died by suicide two years after visiting Epstein's 'paedophile island'.

Akram lashes out at troll over 'Jeffrey Epstein's Island' claim

"Imran Khan @ImranKhanPTI is also on Epstein list. Cricket Legend Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive also narrated a story where Imran Khan and youngsters were flown on Ghislaine Maxwell’s private plane to a deserted Island (Epstein Island). #EpsteinClientList," the X user mentioned in his post. Taking cognisance of the bizarre claim, Akram lashed out at the troll as the former Pakistan skipper issued a hard-hitting statement. "Stop spreading lies you muppet," Akram responded.

What Akram Akram said about Imran Khan

In November 2022, Akram shared a lesser-known incident involving former Pakistan skipper Imran while speaking on The Grade Cricketer. “We went to the airport with his friend. She had a private jet. It was a 45 minute-flight to an island. And then they went into the house to have a ‘chat.’ We were left there, standing in the middle of an island. We couldn’t even go back to the hotel,” Akram had said.

Wasim played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan lift its maiden World Cup title. Under the leadership of former skipper Imran, Pakistan defeated England in the 1992 final of the 50-over World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Akram was named the Player of the Match for his bowling heroics in the summit clash. The fast-bowling icon picked 502 wickets in the 50-over format for the Green Army.