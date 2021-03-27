Wasim Jaffer posts puzzling tweet to suggest changes for 3rd India-England ODI

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer put out a puzzling tweet on Saturday, signaling a couple of changes India should make for the third and final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

Jaffer, who has done it multiple times in the past, posted an image on Twitter, wherein people can be seen sitting in a park in New York and playing chess on different tables.





The photo caption read: "Chess players can be seen in the late afternoon sun in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, NY".

He also tagged skipper Virat Kohli to wish him luck for the match and as always, asked his followers to solve the puzzle. "Chess players can be seen in the late afternoon sun in Washington Square Park in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, NY," said Jaffer in the tweet.

Good morning @imVkohli a photo to brighten up your morning. And yes, good luck for the game tomorrow😉 #INDvsENG #decode pic.twitter.com/Vyfl7f24u1 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 27, 2021

The netizens didn't take long to decode the message and understood that Jaffer is asking for the inclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Washington Sundar.

The words "chess players" refer to leg-spinner Chahal, who played chess from 1997 to 2003 before taking on cricket as a profession.

Jaffer used the name of a park in NY to allude to the inclusion of all-rounder Sundar, while "sun" referred to Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the third ODI

The post comes after India's defeat in the second ODI. The hosts, after posting 336/6 in their 50 overs, lost by six wickets as England sailed to victory in just 43.3 overs. Jonny Bairstow starred for the visitors with an entertaining knock of 124 runs, while Ben Stokes and Jason Roy smashed 99 and 55, respectively. Kuldeep Yadav returned with figures of 0/84 in his 10 overs, while Pandya gave away 72 runs in his six overs and the spin duo had a terrible outing.

Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have warmed the bench in the first two ODIs. They played the T20I series and with the trophy on the line, they may well could feature in the final game.

The three-match ODI series is nicely poised at 1-1 and the decider will take place on Sunday, March 28 at the same venue in Pune.