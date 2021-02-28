Wasim Jaffer reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin's fiery press conference ahead of India vs England 4th Test in Ahmedabad

Reacted to India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s fiery press conference ahead of the fourth India-England Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said Ashwin is taking England wickets both on and off the field.

“Ashwin taking English wickets both on and off the field,” Jaffer tweeted quoting Ashwin’s reply to a question from an English journalist about the Ahmedabad pitch.





Ashwin has been in terrific form in this England series. He has already picked up 24 wickets in three Tests against England but most of those have been credited to the pitches In Chennai and Ahmedabad by a section of cricket experts.

When a British journalist asked if he felt the pitch used for the third match against England at Motera was good for Test cricket, Ashwin gave him a prompt counter.

"I have a question back. What is a good cricket surface?," Ashwin shot back.

"I am the one asking the question... good contest between bat and ball?" the journalist was insistent.

"What makes a good surface? Who defines this? Seam on the first day and then bat well and then spin on the last two days? Come on! Who makes all these rules, we need to get over it and not talk about whatever picture you want to paint," Ashwin's sarcasm was not lost on anyone.

"If you are asking if it is a good Test surface, I don't see any of the players coming from England having an issue with the surface. They want to improve, they look like they want to have a contest. "Is it the players and the people who are reporting back that want their players to not complete and complain about the pitches? Because we have never done that on any of the tours." The scribe had a follow-up question.

"Hoping for a similar surface in the next Test?" "It depends on what you're hoping for. We are hoping for a good cricket match." Ashwin feels that it's difficult to explain how a match pans out to those who haven't played the game but forms an opinion based on a third person's view point.

"What about all the three pink-ball Test matches we've played, everything has ended within three days' time. "I do not know what to say because when somebody just throws an opinion out there about the surface -- and having had played the game -- unfortunately maybe they've not played the pink-ball Test matches so they do not understand this facet of the game." Ashwin's problem is that people are not forming an opinion at their own behest.

"My angst against the whole thing is the fact that when people say something there are so many of them who are watching the same picture but are not able to paint a different one compared to somebody who is driving and selling a certain case to us and this needs to stop."

(With PTI inputs)