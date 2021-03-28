'Just can't catch a break': Wasim Jaffer reacts to Virat Kohli losing yet another toss in 3rd ODI vs England

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer reacted on Indian skipper Virat Kohli losing yet another toss in the 3rd India vs England ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. Jos Buttler, who is the stand-in captain for the injured Eoin Morgan, had a big smile on his face as England completed a clean-sweep of toss victories in the ongoing ODI series.

Jaffer took to Twitter to express his thoughts on Kohli's luck with the coin toss. His tweet read: "First it was Coin Morgan now it's Toss Buttler, Virat Kohli just can't catch a break. #INDvsENG."

First it was Coin Morgan now it's Toss Buttler, Virat Kohli just can't catch a break 🤷‍♂️ #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 28, 2021

A look at the stats shows Kohli's poor luck at the toss against England. In Tests, Kohli has only won 2/14 tosses against England. In ODI, his numbers read 3/10. In T20Is, he's only won 3/11. Overall against England, Kohli has won only eight out of 35 tosses. In this entire tour, he just won two tosses in 12 matches.

The last time India won the toss against England was in the 2nd T20I at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. In that game, Ishan Kishan made his India debut and played a match-winning innings.

On Sunday, at the toss, Kohli saw the funny side of things and said that ‘the toss is completely out of my control’.

“The old saying is the toss is not in your control - it's completely out of my control now! I would have bowled first as well,” Kohli said.

Looking at the brighter side of things, Kohli called the present strip the best of the ODI series so far.

“Looks like the best wicket of the series. Looking forward to executing our plans, putting a strong total on the board, and defending with the ball. Our best cricket has come when our backs have been against the wall.

“We had to come back in the Test series, and T20Is we had to come back twice. Not had to come back here, but it's a decider,” Kohli added.