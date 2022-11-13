'Don't see him…': Wasim Jaffer's bold statement on Rohit Sharma after India crash out of T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma-led Team India suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup to crash out of the showpiece event on Thursday. Despite finishing ahead of South Africa, Bangladesh and arch-rivals Pakistan, Group 2 leaders India failed to put up a show as England thrashed Rohit and Co. by 10 wickets to enter the summit clash of the T20 World Cup.

Reflecting on Team India's performance under the leadership of veteran opener Rohit at the T20 World Cup, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has made a bold statement about the all-format captain of the Asian giants. The former Indian opener and full-time cricket pundit feels white-ball maverick Rohit won't feature in the next edition of the T20 World Cup. The forthcoming edition of the T20 World Cup will be hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June 2024.

"Well, I think Rohit Sharma is that name for me. I don't see him playing in the next World Cup, T20 World Cup especially. Having too many names on the pool sometimes confuses you and that is exactly what happened to the Indian team in the tournament," Jaffer was quoted as saying by CricTracker.

Jaffer's remarks have come at a time when batting legend Sunil Gavaskar asserted that there are several players in the Indian team who will reconsider retirement after the T20 World Cup. Rohit, who replaced batting icon Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain in 2021, failed to fire for the 2007 champions in the 2022 edition of the ICC event.

While former skipper Kohli finished the T20 World Cup as the leading run-getter, skipper Rohit scored 116 runs in six innings. The 35-year-old scored a single half-century and achieved a mediocre average of 19.33 at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

