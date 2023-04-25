'Bring in batter if you don’t trust him': Wasim Jaffer's hard-hitting take on SRH star after DC's win in IPL 2023

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has questioned Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) bowling tactics after the former champions suffered a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) in match No.34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday. Champions in the 2016 edition of the cash-rich league, Aiden Markram's SRH side was upstaged by David Warner and Co. in the low-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Wasim Jaffer has slammed Hyderabad's think tank for not showing faith in the Indian pacer(Instagram @Wasim Jaffer-PTI)

Talking about SRH's defeat to DC in the IPL 2023, former India opener Jaffer called out Hyderabad's think tank for not showing faith in pacer Umran Malik. Speedster Umran only bowled two overs against Delhi Capitals at Hyderabad on Monday. Umran went wicketless in his two overs as DC posted 144-9 in 20 overs. Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets while spinner Washington Sundar (3/28) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

“SRH are playing Umran Malik, but he bowled only two overs in the match against Delhi. Instead of him, they could have played a batter. If you don’t trust him as a bowler, it’s better to bring in a batsman to the team,” Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo. “Delhi were 62/5 at one point, but Hyderabad allowed them to reach 144. If they had bowled better, things could have been easier for them. Letting Delhi make 144 was a mistake by SRH,” he added.

Despite restricting DC to a below-par total in the 20-over contest, SRH failed to register a win in their backyard as Delhi defeated the Orange Army by 7 runs in the low-scoring thriller. Talking about the batting shortcomings of the SRH side, Jaffer opined that youngster Abhishek Sharma should open the innings for the 2016 champions.

“Looking at their batting order, I feel Abhishek Sharma is a better option as an opener. Most of his runs for SRH have come as an opener. He is batting out of position [in the middle-order]. Harry Brook could bat at four or five. That will strengthen their lower-order batting. With the likes of Aiden Markram, Brook and Heinrich Klaasen, their batting in the middle and death overs will become strong. They will need to improve their batting combination and their batting order,” he concluded.

