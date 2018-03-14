Wasim Jaffer scores century in Irani Cup, surpasses GR Vishwanath for record

Wasim Jaffer’s success story in Indian domestic cricket continues. The 40-year-oldd batsman scored yet another century for Vidarbha against Rest of India at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Wednesday.

The veteran broke a number of records en route to scoring his 53rd first class ton on the first day of the clash. Courtesy Jaffer’s 113*, Vidarbha ended Day 1 on 289/2.

The former Mumbai player was aggressive from the start and his innings included 16 fours and one six.

Jaffer, when he reached the 50-run mark, became only the second player after GR Vishwanath to score six consecutive half-centuries in Irani Cup.

Jaffer, who is the highest run-getter in Irani Cup, was also instrumental in Vidarbha winning the Ranji Trophy. With a tally of 595 in nine matches, Jaffer was one of the top-scorers for Vidarbha this season.

Jaffer’s effort was lauded by former India players like VVS Laxman.

“Really good to see Wasim Jaffer score another 100 with so much ease. Its also great to see him so committed even at this stage of his career. #inspiration,” VVS Laxman wrote on social media.