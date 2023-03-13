Watch - 1 needed off 1, Williamson on strike: The exact nerve-racking moment that guaranteed India's place in WTC final

India are through to the final of the World Test Championship where they will face Australia in the summit clash at The Oval staring June 7. With Australia having already secured their place in the WTC final, India were always the front-runners to join them, but all doubts, permutations and combinations were thrown out of the window once New Zealand pulled off a remarkable win over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Christchurch. After rain wiped out 37 overs on the final day, it seemed as if draw was going to be the only result, but a heroic century from Kane Williamson gave New Zealand a superlative win after they chased down 257 off 53 overs in a match that went down to the last ball.

Drama ensued as the innings went on. Once play resumed after rain, New Zealand stunned everyone by going for the win. But wasn’t easy. Scoring at a good pace gave Sri Lanka chances and they staged a fine comeback. Once Daryl Mitchell was dismissed for 81, Sri Lanka struck at regular intervals, pushing the match to the final over. With New Zealand needing 8 to win, with 3 wickets left, the set Kane Williamson was key for the BlackCaps. But there was more twist in the tale. After Matt Henry was run out, Kane Williamson struck a boundary to make it 1 needed off 2 balls.

Asitha Fernando then bowled a beautiful bouncer to rack up some more nerves. Finally, with 1 needed off 1, Fernando bowled another bouncer which Williamson failed to connect. However, he and Neil Wager went for the run even as alert Niroshan Dickwella threw the ball. And even connected with the hit. The decision went to the third umpire, after which the TV replay showed that Williamson had just made his crease in time before the ball hit the stumps. Miles away in India, people erupted with joy knowing that Team India have another chance to win the World Test Championship after losing to New Zealand two years ago at Lord's.

Watch the moment that secured India a place in the WTC final below:

About three months ago, of months ago, India were stuck in a tricky position. They needed to win five out of six Tests when they reached Bangladesh for a two-Test series. Despite a hiccup in the second Test in Mirpur, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin held their own to give India a 2-0 win. Then, India made short work of Australia in the first two Tests at Nagpur and Delhi, but then a crushing defeat hurt their chances. India needed to ensure they did not lose the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, a pursuit which they achieved when they batted until almost the end of Day 4.

A defeat in the rain-marred contest reduced Sri Lanka's best possible percentage finish in the World Test Championship standings to below 56 percent. Despite losing the 3rd Test, India had a better worst possible percentage finish (57 percent) than Sri Lanka. Thus, India eclipsed Sri Lanka to set a date with Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship. Even if Sri Lanka beat New Zealand in the 2nd Test and India suffer a defeat in the 4th Test, Rohit and Co. would have still made it to the final of the Test Championship.

