Home / Cricket / Watch: 'Aapko lagta hai meri performance pe farak pad raha hai?' - Babar's strong reaction to reporter's question in PC

Watch: 'Aapko lagta hai meri performance pe farak pad raha hai?' - Babar's strong reaction to reporter's question in PC

cricket
Published on Dec 16, 2022 02:17 PM IST

Babar Azam didn't mince his words as he gave a blunt response to a reporter's question on the Pakistan skipper's performances of late.

Babar Azam(YouTube)
Babar Azam(YouTube)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan will face England in the third and final Test of the series on Sunday, and will be aiming at avoiding a clean-sweep defeat. The Babar Azam-led side had faced defeats in Rawalpindi and Multan to a significantly more aggressive English side, and questions were raised over the nature of the pitches, as well as Pakistan's approach in both matches. Babar Azam's captaincy also came under the scanner and during a pre-match press conference, the skipper was asked whether the leadership role has had an impact on his performance.

However, Babar wasn't too pleased with the question and threw a counter-question towards the reporter: “Aapko lagta hai meri performance pe farak pad raha hai? (Do you think it is impacting my performance?),” Babar asked.

Watch:

When the reporter clarified that she meant it in terms of team's overall performance, Babar explained that the side has faced a number of injuries throughout the series that has had a negative impact.

“Hamne jitne Test match khele hain, hamne dominate kiya hai. Ham struggle kar rahe hain kyunki injuries kafi ho gayi hai, hamaara combination disturb hua hai jiski vajah se results nahi aa rahe. (We have dominated in both Tests. We struggled because our players got injured and it disturbed our combination. That's why we didn't get the desired results)," Babar said.

“Dono matches hamaare haath me the, ham finish nahi kar paaye. As a team, hamein kaam karna hai situation pe aur pressure me hamein cheezo ko kaise apni taraf laana hai. Aisa nahi hai ki kisi ek bande se team haar rahi hai, meri vajah se kuch aisa ho raha hai. Koshish ye hi hoti hai ki best XI khilaayi jaaye aur unse kaam liya jaaye. Players support kar rahe hain. (Both games were in our hands but we couldn't finish. As a team, we have to work on playing under pressure. It isn't as if we are losing because of one player. We always try to play our best XI and make the best use of it),” said Babar further.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
babar azam pakistan cricket team england cricket team + 1 more
babar azam pakistan cricket team england cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out